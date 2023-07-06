Ex-Trump Official Defends Hunter Biden Over Cocaine Accusations

Fox News's Kayleigh McEnany, who served as White House press secretary during former President Donald Trump's administration, said Thursday that she doesn't believe cocaine recently found at the White House belonged to Hunter Biden.

McEnany said that the cocaine couldn't have been left behind by President Joe Biden's son because Secret Service agents likely found the drug within "minutes" after someone left it in an area that is "heavily trafficked."

McEnany works at Fox News as cohost of its Outnumbered program, but she made the comments during an appearance on Fox & Friends. Steve Doocy, co-host of Fox & Friends, noted that McEnany's experience working in the White House could help them "figure out what's going on" in regards to the cocaine discovery.

During the discussion, McEnany pointed out that Hunter Biden—a recovering addict who candidly discussed his past crack cocaine use in his 2021 memoir, Beautiful Things—was not at the White House when the drug was found Sunday and was last seen on the premises on Friday. (He later joined his father and other members at the White House on Tuesday following a weekend trip to Camp David).

Hunter Biden pictured in Johns Island, South Carolina, on August 13, 2022. Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Fox News that there's "no way" the cocaine found at the White House on Sunday belonged to Hunter. NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

"There is no way. It is inconceivable to think cocaine can sit [at the White House] for a 72-hour period. So I would rule him out at this point," McEnany said of Hunter Biden.

Newsweek reached out to the White House via email for comment.

McEnany's comments come after many conservatives have suggested, without evidence, that the cocaine belonged to Hunter Biden. Trump himself baselessly offered a theory that the drug was in the White House "for the use of" the current president and his son.

"Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden," Trump wrote in a Wednesday post on Truth Social.

Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesperson for the Secret Service, told Newsweek earlier this week that the cocaine was found by officials with the Uniformed Division of the Secret Service as they were conducting routine checks throughout the building.

The cocaine was reportedly found in the West Wing of the White House, and current White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed on Wednesday that the discovery was made in a "heavily traveled area" that "visitors come through." Tours of the area took place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

"It couldn't have been there for days and days," McEnany said of the cocaine on Fox & Friends. "It had have been there for—I would say—minutes before someone took notice."