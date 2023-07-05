Hunter Biden Timeline As Cocaine at the White House Investigated

Hunter Biden was not at the White House when Secret Service agents discovered a white powder identified as cocaine, but that has not stopped some from alleging the president's son was linked to it.

A White House pool reporter said they saw Hunter Biden climbing into a presidential SUV on Friday, to accompany President Joe Biden and other family members for a weekend getaway to Camp David.

Hunter Biden, his wife, and son Beau, returned to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, along with the president and first lady Jill Biden.

They were all seen watching July Fourth fireworks from the White House balcony on Tuesday evening, after the president welcomed military families to a celebration on the South Lawn.

From left, President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and Hunter Biden watch an Independence Day fireworks display from the Truman Balcony of the White House in Washington, D.C., on July 4, 2023. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Sunday's white powder discovery has prompted some to quickly connect the discovery of the drug to Hunter Biden, a recovering addict who discussed his addiction to crack cocaine in his 2021 memoir.

Hunter Biden has been seen with his father at the White House several times since reaching an agreement with federal prosecutors in June to plead guilty to misdemeanor tax offenses, leading some to believe he now lives there.

However, there is no evidence to suggest the substance discovered on Sunday had anything to do with the younger Biden.

A source familiar with the investigation told Newsweek that the substance was discovered inside "a work area" of the West Wing. The West Wing is attached to the executive mansion where the president lives, and houses the Oval Office, the Cabinet room and press area, as well as offices and work spaces for staff.

The Associated Press, citing two law enforcement officials, on Tuesday reported that it was found "in an area accessible to tour groups, not in any particular West Wing office." CBS News, citing a senior law enforcement official, reported that the substance was found in a storage facility in a cubby routinely used by White House staff and guests to store cell phones.

Reports that the substance was found in an area where many people work or come through regularly has led some to criticize those speculating that Hunter Biden was its source.

"I hope Hunter sues the hell out of everyone suggesting this," Chris D. Jackson, a Tennessee election commissioner, wrote on Twitter in response to a tweet from New York Post journalist Miranda Devine commenting on Hunter Biden and the purported cocaine find.

I hope Hunter sues the hell out of everyone suggesting this. A couple points here.



1. Hunter has been at Camp David since Friday. This was found Sunday evening. The WH is searched daily, extensively.



2. The White House Library is included in the White House tour, so it's… https://t.co/Y7ju6CiN7A — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) July 4, 2023

Jackson noted that the president's son had been at Camp David since Friday, and although the White House is "searched daily" and "extensively," the discovery was made on Sunday evening.

He added: "The White House Library is included in the White House tour, so it's reasonable to figure a visitor dropped or planted whatever was left."

Another person responding to Devine said: "He was at Camp David and is in recovery. For you to remotely suggest this is beyond callous you reprehensible ghoul."

Another Twitter user wrote: "I hope Hunter Biden sues every single person that is insinuating he is responsible for those drugs."

The White House complex was temporarily closed as officers from the Secret Service Uniformed Division investigated an "unknown item" found inside a work area. The substance was discovered during a routine sweep of the building, according to The Washington Post, which first reported the story.

A preliminary field test indicated that the substance was cocaine, according to a dispatch from the D.C. fire department.

"The DC Fire Department was called to evaluate and quickly determined the item to be non-hazardous," Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi told Newsweek. "The item was sent for further evaluation and an investigation into the cause and manner of how it entered the White House is pending."

