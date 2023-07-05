U.S.

Cocaine at White House Sparks Confusion Over Who Had Access to Location

By
U.S. White House Joe Biden Washington D.C. Cocaine

Authorities are investigating after a small quantity of white powder, identified as cocaine, was found in the White House on Sunday.

Parts of the White House complex were briefly evacuated at around 8:45 p.m., as emergency workers rushed to identify the mystery substance and determine whether it could be dangerous. After it was preliminarily identified as cocaine the White House was fully reopened, with the powder dispatched for further testing.

The discovery sparked a wave of mockery online, with some social media users targeting Hunter Biden who discussed having a crack cocaine addiction in his 2021 memoir Beautiful Things. No evidence has been produced to suggest the substance found on Sunday had anything to do with Hunter Biden.

The exact location where the substance was discovered hasn't been officially confirmed with Anthony Guglielmi, a Secret Service spokesman, telling the New York Times it was found in a "work area of the West Wing," and not in the White House library as was earlier reported.

Stock photo of the White House
Stock photo showing an American flag flies over the south facade of the White House in Washington, D.C., taken in 2018. A white substance, identified as cocaine, was discovered in the White House on Sunday. Robert Alexander/GETTY

Referencing a "senior law enforcement official," CBS News reported the powder was discovered "in a storage facility in a cubby routinely used by White House staff and guests to store cell phones."

The Associated Press said the substance was found "in a common area of the West Wing" with the location "accessible to tour groups," according to two law enforcement officials.

Authorities have yet to officially confirm exactly where in the White House complex the powder was located, nor what level of access the public would have had to this location. Newsweek has contacted the White House press office by email requesting clarification on both these points.

According to the official White House website tours of the complex, which can be booked through a member of Congress, are "self-guided and last approximately 45 minutes."

The New York Times reported the powder was discovered on Sunday at around 6 p.m., by a uniformed secret service agent who was on patrol.

Dispatches from the fire crew that responded, logged on the website openmhz.com, said preliminary field results concluded the substance was cocaine.

Read more

In the dispatch a firefighter can be heard saying: "We have a yellow bar saying cocaine hydrochloride."

Guglielmi said: "The item was sent for further evaluation and an investigation into the cause and manner of how it entered the White House is pending."

The president was away at Camp David with Dr Jill Biden, and other members of their family, when the discovery occurred. He returned to the White House on Tuesday for the Fourth of July celebrations.

Biden has announced he is seeking a second term in the White House, with an Echelon Insights survey of 472 likely Democrat voters revealing 60 percent would either "definitely" or "likely" back him in the party's presidential primary.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 07
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 07
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC