Kellogg's Faces Boycott Calls After Mascot Poses With Dylan Mulvaney

Kellogg's has become the latest brand to face a boycott campaign after its mascot posed for a photo with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The transgender TikTok star became the focus of a campaign to boycott Bud Light after it sent her commemorative cans of beer with her face on it to celebrate the one year anniversary since she began her gender transition.

Since that outrage kicked off in March, other brands that collaborated with or showed support for the LGBTQ+ community have come under fire from conservatives and been the subject of calls for people to stop supporting them.

Tony The Tiger and Dylan Mulvaney attend The 76th Annual Tony Awards on June 11, 2023, in New York City.

Ranging from retailer Target and chocolate maker Hershey's to TV networks Fox News and Discovery+, the campaigns come as the LGBTQ+ community faces increasing scrutiny from lawmakers.

But the latest company to face backlash is cereal maker, Kellogg's after its Frosted Flakes mascot, Tony the Tiger, appeared on the red carpet at Broadway's Tony Awards in New York City on Sunday.

A video of the tiger creeping up on Mulvaney and giving her a fright appeared on Twitter, as anti-trans social media users called for people to boycott Kellogg's.

"Kellogg's mascot Tony The Tiger poses with controversial trans activist Dylan Mulvaney. Kellogg's also has a "Spirit Day" box dedicated to promoting the LGBT agenda to the 5-9 year old children eating Frosted Flakes. Yes, they're coming for your kids," tweeted self-described "right-wing maniac," Rob Smith.

Political strategist Joey Mannarino posted a longer response to the red carpet photos of Tony the Tiger and Dylan Mulvaney.

"Folks, we have a new boycott to add to the list and I'm truly sorry to say it because I love this brand... That's always been my line. You associate with Dylan Mulvaney and you're done with me," he wrote in a tweet that has been viewed almost 590,000 times.

"I usually start my mornings with either Froot Loops or Frosted Flakes so this one hurts," he added.

The ongoing calls to boycott brands for working with LGBTQ+ people comes as a leading civil rights organization declared a "state of emergency" for that community.

Human Rights Campaign (HRC) released a report that said the 2023 legislative year has seen more anti-LGBTQ+ laws introduced in states across the country than ever before.

In 2023 alone, more than 525 bills have been introduced and 220 of those targeted transgender people.

"The multiplying threats facing millions in our community are not just perceived—they are real, tangible and dangerous," HRC President Kelley Robinson said in a statement.

"In many cases they are resulting in violence against LGBTQ+ people, forcing families to uproot their lives and flee their homes in search of safer states, and triggering a tidal wave of increased homophobia and transphobia that puts the safety of each and every one of us at risk."

Robinson added: "Our number one priority will always be ensuring that LGBTQ+ people are safe and have the tools they need to defend and protect themselves against acts of hostility, discrimination and—in the most extreme cases—violence."