Ken Block Photos Before Death Throw Light on Snowmobile Accident

Motorsport star Ken Block shared a photo of his adventures in Utah shortly before he died in a snowmobile accident at the age of 55.

According to a statement shared by the local sheriff's office on Facebook, Block was riding a snowmobile up a steep slope in Wasatch County when the vehicle upended and landed on top of him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The rally driver and YouTuber's death was confirmed in an Instagram post on Monday by executives at his clothing label Hoonigan Industries.

"It's with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today," read the statement shared on the social media platform.

"Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed," the statement said.

Days before his sudden passing, Block shared a trio of photographs showing a range of vehicles covered in dense snow as he explained how they helped maintain his property and keep his surroundings safe.

"This is how some mornings at my ranch in Utah look this time of year—freshly coated with snow!" Block captioned the December 29 post. "Luckily we have the Ski-doo sleds, @CanAm Mavericks (one on tracks!) and Defender, and the Kubota machinery to dig us out and keep the property maintained."

