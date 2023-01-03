Jeremy Renner Fans React to His Last Post About 'Giving Back' Amid Injury

Jeremy Renner's most recent social media posts about "giving back" have garnered attention after he was left in "critical but stable condition" due to a snowplow accident at his home in northern Nevada.

The Washoe County Sheriff in Reno responded to a one-person "traumatic injury" on January 1 at about 9 a.m. It didn't release further details about the incident and said the Major Accident Investigation Team was looking into its cause.

Renner's spokesperson revealed the extent of the injuries the two-time Oscar-nominated actor had sustained in the accident, which left him requiring surgery.

"We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today," the representative told People on Monday. "He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."

Renner's family expressed gratitude to the "incredible doctors and nurses looking after him," as well as the emergency services and Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve. "They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans," read the statement on Renner's family's behalf.

Days before his accident, on December 29, Renner, 51, shared identical posts on his Instagram and Twitter accounts, in which he promoted his upcoming Disney+ show, Rennervations, as he wrote about the value of helping others.

In a brief video, an upbeat Renner is seen sitting at the wheel of a large tuck as he says, "Alright, here we go," before a small group of cheering people run toward the vehicle.

There’s no better way to kick off the new year than giving back to those who need it most! Don’t miss #Rennervations, coming soon to @Disney+. pic.twitter.com/Pa5uX9nRHr — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) December 29, 2022

"There's no better way to kick off the new year than giving back to those who need it most!" Renner captioned the post. "Don't miss #Rennervations, coming soon to @disneyplus."

Renner will host the four-part series, which sees the Avengers: Endgame actor flipping purpose-built vehicles to meet a community's needs and giving back to people in need around the world. The show will debut in early 2023.

The posts received renewed attention following Renner's accident, with a host of supporters sending get well wishes to the screen star.

"God bless this good guy using his fame and money to help other people," tweeted a fan. "I pray that he will recover from his accident soon."

One called Renner "the best," while another wrote on Twitter: "Bro [crying face emoji] I love this guy. Please be ok man."

Renner bought his northern Nevada ranch near the Mount Rose ski resort about eight years ago. Sitting on six acres, it's a sprawling property where he lives in a stone and timber cabin.

Leading up to the incident, Renner had posted photos of snowfall outside his property describing it as "no joke." One showed a sedan car completely covered in snow.

He has described his Lake Tahoe home as a "horsepower ranch" because it houses his 200-strong vehicle collection, including many different fire trucks. The actor, who volunteers as a firefighter, collected them during COVID quarantine to have on standby for local firefighters to use.

"I'm using fire trucks for defensible space and for protecting my neighborhood, all the people up there," Renner told Men's Health.

"I had 30 fire trucks a hundred feet from a hydrant. Not because they're there to firefight, but they all potentially could."

Renner is an active member of the Mount Rose community where he has volunteered at the local "Shop with the Sheriff day," where locals shop with less fortunate families to buy them gifts for Christmas. He has also handed out food and clothes to homeless people on Thanksgiving with his daughter Ava, nine.

"I love it, man. This community reminds me of where I grew up... It reminds me of family, of home," he told the Reno Gazette Journal in 2019.

"There's no traffic, clean air, clean water, friendly, smiling faces here. I think it's a majestic place."