Jeremy Renner Injuries Denote MCU Star's 'Critical Condition' Post Surgery

Jeremy Renner is out of surgery following a snow plow accident on January 1 that left him in a "critical but stable condition."

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and Mayor of Kingstown star, 51, was airlifted to hospital on New Year's Day after the accident at his home in Reno, Nevada.

TMZ first reported on the incident on January 2, detailing how Renner was using the snow plow "a quarter mile" from his home when the accident occurred.

The publication reported that the machine, named a Snowcat, had accidentally run over one of Renner's legs. A neighbor, who is a doctor, was said to have put a tourniquet on his leg until paramedics arrived on the scene.

Renner's representatives have since shared more details about the actor's condition after he underwent surgery on January 2.

'Critical but Stable Condition'

In a statement shared with People on Monday, Renner's representatives said: "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023.

"He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."

They went on: "Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families.

"They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

Renner will soon be seen in the second season of his Paramount+ show Mayor of Kingstown, which will premiere on the platform on Sunday, January 15.

In the drama Renner portrays power broker Mike McLusky, who works to bring order and justice to a town rife with crime and corruption.

In 2021, Renner told Newsweek about the show and said: "I'm not sure if any character like this exists in life, maybe he does, maybe he doesn't."

"What I certainly like is the voicing of his character […and] how principled it is," the actor added when discussing the show's themes.

"It's selfless, he points out that 'you understand if you do this and you don't look both ways when you cross the street then you might get ran over,' it's basic principles of stuff.

"And, he's just trying to see the bigger picture of it all and there's something admirable about that to me, that I really like about the guy."

Renner is also well known for his role as Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, in the MCU, a character he has played since 2011's Thor.

Since his debut in the role, Renner has appeared in six Marvel films, including The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The actor most recently portrayed the character in the Disney+ series Hawkeye, which introduced Hailee Steinfeld as Clint's successor Kate Bishop.