What Happened To Jeremy Renner? Everything We Know So Far

Jeremy Renner is in a critical condition in hospital after an accident while plowing snow at his Lake Tahoe home.

The Hawkeye actor, 51, was in a "critical but stable condition" after being airlifted to a Reno area hospital, according to a statement by the Washoe County Sheriff's office.

The sheriff responded to an one-person "traumatic injury" on Sunday, January 1 at about 9 a.m. It did not release further details of the incident and said the Major Accident Investigation Team was looking into its cause.

Renner's spokesperson said the two-time Oscar nominated actor was in a critical condition.

"We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today," Renner's spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter.

The Hurt Locker actor bought his northern Nevada ranch near the Mount Rose ski resort about eight years ago. Sitting on six acres, it is a sprawling property where he lives in a stone and timber cabin.

Leading up to the incident, Renner had posted photos of snowfall outside his property describing it as "no joke." One showed a sedan car completely covered in snow.

Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke #WinterWonderland pic.twitter.com/6LBG9DsLAU — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) December 12, 2022

He has described his Lake Tahoe home as a "horsepower ranch" because it houses his 200-strong vehicle collection, including many different fire trucks. The actor, who volunteers as a firefighter, collected them during COVID quarantine to have on standby for local firefighters to use.

"I'm using fire trucks for defensible space and for protecting my neighborhood, all the people up there," Renner told Men's Health.

"I had 30 fire trucks a hundred feet from a hydrant. Not because they're there to firefight, but they all potentially could."

Renner is an active member of the Mount Rose community where he has volunteered at the local "Shop with the Sheriff day," where locals shop with less fortunate families to buy them gifts for Christmas. He has also handed out food and clothes to homeless people on Thanksgiving with his daughter Ava, nine.

"I love it, man. This community reminds me of where I grew up… It reminds me of family, of home," he told the Reno Gazette Journal in 2019.

"There's no traffic, clean air, clean water, friendly, smiling faces here. I think it's a majestic place."

Renner is known for his role as the archer Hawkeye in the Marvel Avengers films and the Disney+ series named after his character.

He was nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for Hurt Locker and later for his role in the Ben Affleck-directed heist film, The Town.

Renner is set to star in the second season of Mayor of Kingstown, which premieres on January 15 on Paramount+.

He is also hosting his own four-part Disney+ series, Rennervations, which sees the star flipping purpose-built vehicles to meet a community's needs and giving back to people in need around the world.