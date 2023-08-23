Ken Jennings Target of Backlash After Celebrity Jeopardy! Announcement

Game show host Ken Jennings is back in the hot seat, and not just because he is taking over full hosting duties for the next season of Celebrity Jeopardy!

Jennings co-hosts the popular show Jeopardy! alongside The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik. The pair took over from show veteran Alex Trebek, who died in 2020 from pancreatic cancer. He had presented the show since 1984.

Bialik has, however, stepped away from hosting the upcoming season of Celebrity Jeopardy! At the end of May, Bialik reportedly walked away from filming the final week of episodes in solidarity with those striking as part of the ongoing WGA writers strike and SAG-AFTRA actors strike.

Jeopardy! and Celebrity Jeopardy! are among the shows that can continue to film because they fall under the Network Code agreement, which is a separate contract that allows SAG-AFTRA members to work on certain productions.

Ken Jennings at ABC Television's Winter Press Tour in 2020 at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, California. Jennings will step in to replace Mayim Bialik as the host for the next season of Celebrity Jeopardy! and has received backlash for not supporting the ongoing strikes. Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Other shows contracted to run until June 2024 under the Network Code include America's Got Talent, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, Wheel of Fortune and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

Online reaction has been mixed after the announcement of Jennings taking over. Many have questioned the host on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, for doing so.

One user called out Jennings for not standing with his co-host in solidarity and said: "I enjoy Jeopardy, but some things are bigger than that. I'm disappointed that you're not in solidarity with the unions. How are you not part of the union?"

Another posted: "Ken Jennings is a scab. Pass it on."

Scab is a term often used for those who break a picket line. This comment prompted others to simply post the word "Scab" online or in reply to other posts.

"Why are you being a scab and crossing the picket line?" another asked.

Bialik has been in the firing line of some loyal show viewers for not being the host they wanted. One person posted: "Mayim Bialik sucks at hosting Jeopardy (and sucks in general) but Ken Jennings crossing the picket line really sucks."

Another added: "@Jeopardy has always been part of my family's life. We won't watch substandard shows hosted/played by scabs. The writers ARE the game. Your deliberate indifference to your striking friends is reprehensible. What a stain on an otherwise fine reputation."

Newsweek has reached out to Jennings' agent for comment.

Celebrity Jeopardy! will premiere on September 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.