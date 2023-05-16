News

Kevin McCarthy Lauds Terror Watchlist Nabs at the Border Under Biden

Kevin McCarthy Joe Biden Terrorism Immigration

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is being roasted after inadvertently praising President Joe Biden's success at catching migrants on the terrorist watchlist.

Following a Tuesday meeting at the White House on debt ceiling negotiations, McCarthy pointed out that an Afghan national listed on the watchlist, also known as the Terrorist Screening Dataset (TSDS), had been caught last week while attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border.

"Why?" he continued. "You know, we caught more people in the month of February on the terrorist watchlist than we caught the entire time of the last administration. You can't keep ignoring problems, you've gotta find solutions. And that's what the Republicans in the House have done."

McCarthy was quickly mocked on social media for the remarks. Some critics of the speaker praised the Biden administration for catching those on the watchlist and suggested that McCarthy had accidentally shown that former President Donald Trump's record of catching fewer on the watchlist allowed more potential terrorists to remain free.

Kevin McCarthy Accidentally Brags About Biden
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday talks to reporters outside the West Wing following a meeting on raising the debt limit at the White House in Washington, D.C. McCarthy inadvertently praised President Joe Biden's success at halting migrants on the terrorist watchlist. Chip Somodevilla/Getty

"According to Kevin McCarthy, the Biden Administration is better at catching suspected terrorists than the Trump Administration," tweeted Ahmed Baba, co-founder and president of Rantt Media. "Put this in a Biden 2024 ad."

"Man oh man @SpeakerMcCarthy just is not bright," former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann tweeted.

"Even Kevin McCarthy admits that our #PresidentBiden is POWERFULLY and STRONGLY capturing more terrorists than the VERY WEAK Trump!" tweeted writer Oliver Willis. "Not since the STRONG Obama who POWERFULLY KILLED Bin Laden has America had such a BEAUTIFUL defender!!! Thank you Mr President Sir #maba"

"He should thank Joe Biden," @karen1smith1 tweeted. "McCarthy is admitting Trump let in terrorists."

"How is this possible if the border is wide open?" tweeted former federal prosecutor Ron Filipkowski. "Sounds like they are trying to come here because Republicans keep telling them it is. This is a great strategy. Rs lure them here by making them think there is no enforcement on the border, then we catch them because they're wrong."

"Kevin McCarthy bitching because Biden's catching more people on the terrorist watch list trying to cross our southern border than Trump did. Ok?" @LarryTenney tweeted. "Republicans said there was a caravan. There wasn't. They said there would be a surge last week. There wasn't."

A small number of Twitter users pointed out that McCarthy was likely suggesting that Biden's border policies had emboldened suspected terrorists to go to the border, regardless of whether they were caught.

"This is the danger of open borders you don't know who's going to try and come through," tweeted @Pdoddie01. "This is why we need border secured and a legal way to enter any country. Not everyone is friendly shame but so true."

"I think McCarthy may be imply that's because terrorist are more emboldened under Biden than Trump," @StevenR58211262 tweeted.

While critics of the current president often rightly point out that "border encounters" under Biden have far surpassed those under Trump, it is clear that the Biden administration also encountered more of those on the terrorist watchlist even when accounting for that discrepancy.

For example, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) figures show that the number of both southern and northern border encounters with foreigners listed on the TSDS peaked for the Trump administration during fiscal year 2018, when six people on the watchlist were caught.

The peak under Biden, so far, has been 98 foreigners on the watchlist caught in fiscal year 2022. While the number of border encounters in fiscal year 2022 was just over five times higher than the number of encounters in fiscal year 2018, the number of TSDS-listed foreigners caught was more than 16 times higher.

However, it is not clear how many migrants, regardless of whether they are on the watchlist, might have successfully crossed the border without encountering U.S. officials during either administration.

Newsweek has reached out via email to the White House and the office of McCarthy for comment.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC