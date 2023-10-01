Kevin McCarthy, MAGA Compare Jamaal Bowman Pulling Fire Alarm to Jan. 6

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, MAGA conservatives, and others have compared New York Democratic Representative Jamaal Bowman's pulling of a fire alarm to January 6.

The Democrat has denied setting off the fire alarm to stall the crucial vote to avoid a federal government shutdown.

Bowman said in a post shared to X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday, September 30 that he pulled the alarm in an attempt to open a door.

Despite Bowman's explanation, Republicans and others hit out against the Democrat with McCarthy branding the incident a "new low."

From left, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is seen in Washington D.C., on September 30, 2023, and Jamaal Bowman is pictured at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington D.C., on February 2, 2023. McCarthy has hit out at Bowman after he triggered a fire alarm. Getty

While speaking to reporters following the successful passage of the federal government funding bill, McCarthy referred to the January 6 rioters, adding: "I think [House] Ethics should look at this but this is serious.

"When you think of how other people are treated when they wanted to come in and change the course of what was happening in this building."

He continued: "I'm going to have a discussion with the Democratic leader about it. But this should not go without punishment. This is an embarrassment."

The Intercept co-founder Glenn Greenwald shared a critical post that included an MSNBC report on the incident on X, where he added: "I know there are going to be even funnier attempts by the media to defend Jamaal Bowman - - even though what he's alleged to have done isn't just a crime but a felony under the theories of the Jan 6 case - - but the way they degrade themselves for Dems like this is hilarious."

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene shared a video to X about the fire alarm incident, saying: "This is while an official proceeding is happening on the House floor. Well, let's talk about what that is. That is violating a law. That is the exact same law that January 6 defendants are being prosecuted by the Department of Justice."

Happy Hour podcast host and Donald Trump supporter Julie Kelly said in an X post shared with her 487,200 followers: "Rep. Bowman clearly violated numerous laws including 1512(c)(2) obstruction of an official proceeding.

"At least 320 Jan 6 defendants including Donald Trump have been charged with this felony…This includes defendants who didn't enter the building."

Bowman defended his actions in his X post: "I want to personally clear up confusion surrounding today's events. Today, as I was rushing to make a vote, I came to a door that is usually open for votes but today would not open.

"I am embarrassed to admit that I activated the fire alarm, mistakenly thinking it would open the door. I regret this and sincerely apologize for any confusion this caused."

He continued: "But I want to be very clear, this was not me, in any way, trying to delay any vote. It was the exact opposite - - I was trying urgently to get a vote, which I ultimately did, and joined my colleagues in a bipartisan effort to keep our government open.

"I also met after the vote with the Sergeant at Arms of the Capitol Police, at their request, and explained what had happened. My hope is that no one will make more of this than it was. I am working hard every day, including today, to do my job, to do it well, and deliver for my constituents."

A U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) department spokesperson previously confirmed to Newsweek on Saturday that a fire alarm was "activated" at about 12:05 p.m. on the second floor of the Cannon building, which houses congressional offices.

A USCP statement added: "The building was evacuated while USCP officers checked the building. The building was reopened after it was determined that there was not a threat. An investigation into what happened and why continues."

Newsweek has contacted Bowman for comment via email.