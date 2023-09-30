House Democrats Bail Out McCarthy in Government Shutdown Battle With GOP

The House of Representatives on Saturday afternoon passed a stopgap funding bill to avert a looming government shutdown, largely floated with bipartisan support from Democrats.

The House had, in recent days, been struggling to get a federal funding measure passed, risking a shutdown of the government along with many of its vital services. The process was largely stalled by the further-right, MAGA-aligned members of the House GOP, who demanded major spending cuts that were unlikely to garner bipartisan support. Given the slim, nine-seat majority Republicans hold in the House, these few members had been able to hold-up House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's efforts to get a deal done.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, is seen. The House of Representatives on Saturday afternoon passed a stopgap funding bill to avert a looming government shutdown, largely floated with bipartisan support from Democrats. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The measure passed on Saturday is a temporary one, keeping the government funded for 45 days and allowing Congress to continue developing a long-term spending arrangement. It was successfully passed, 335-91, with strong bipartisan support from Democrats, with a little more than 200 of whom joined Republicans in bailing out McCarthy's beleaguered efforts. Of the 91 votes against the measure, 90 were Republicans.

Members of the House GOP's further-right flank, including Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida, have been threatening to call votes to vacate McCarthy from the speakership, should a measure be passed with certain bipartisan compromises, including further funding for aid to Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing invasion.

In order to secure the votes to become speaker earlier this year from his narrow majority, McCarthy made numerous concessions to Gaetz and his colleagues, some of which made it easier for members to call for a motion to vacate.

Newsweek reached out to McCarthy's office via email for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.