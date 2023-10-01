U.S.

Kevin McCarthy's Problems Are Far From Over

By
U.S. Kevin McCarthy Republicans GOP Democrats

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has received praise after siding with Democrats and his party's moderates to pass a temporary funding bill that narrowly avoided a costly federal government shutdown.

But the move earned him criticism from some in his party, and puts his speakership at risk.

McCarthy has dared his party's hard-right flank to try to oust him as speaker.

"If somebody wants to make a motion against me, bring it," he said after Saturday's vote. "There has to be an adult in the room."

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks
Kevin McCarthy speaks following the passage of a 45-day continuing resolution in Washington, D.C., on September 30, 2023. McCarthy has dared his party's hard-right flank to try to oust him as speaker. Nathan Howard/Getty Images

McCarthy is almost certain to face a motion to try to remove him from office, but what is less clear is if there would be enough votes to oust him as speaker. Most Republicans voted for the package on Saturday, while 90 opposed it.

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz had rallied GOP lawmakers to resist McCarthy's bid to become speaker in January and threatened to call a vote to oust McCarthy if he failed to meet their demands.

"I am concerned he hasn't been true to a deal he made to become Speaker of the House," Gaetz said on Saturday.

The congressman, a close ally of former President Donald Trump, has not announced a motion to vacate, but told reporters that McCarthy's speakership is "on tenuous ground."

Other members of the GOP's hard-right also criticized McCarthy for siding with Democrats.

"Instead of siding with his own party today, Kevin McCarthy sided with 209 Democrats to push through a continuing resolution that maintains the Biden-Pelosi-Schumer spending levels and policies." Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. "He allowed the DC Uniparty to win again. Should he remain Speaker of the House?"

As a government shutdown loomed, McCarthy abruptly abandoned demands for steep spending cuts and relied on Democrats to pass the bill ahead of the midnight funding deadline.

The result removes the threat of a costly government shutdown for now, but the reprieve may be temporary.

The stopgap bill funds government until November 17, and Congress will again need to fund the government in the coming weeks.

The package omitted aid to Ukraine, but Democrats have said they will hold McCarthy to assurances of providing additional assistance to the war-torn nation—something a growing number of Republicans now oppose.

"We are going to hold Kevin McCarthy to both public and private assurances he has given that he will continue to support that $300 million that the Ukrainian people need in order to continue their offensive in the war and to repel an expected winter offensive by [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's army," Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat, said on MSNBC.

The U.S. "cannot under any circumstances allow American support for Ukraine to be interrupted," President Joe Biden said in a statement.

"While the Speaker and the overwhelming majority of Congress have been steadfast in their support for Ukraine, there is no new funding in this agreement to continue that support," Biden said. "I fully expect the Speaker will keep his commitment to the people of Ukraine and secure passage of the support needed to help Ukraine at this critical moment."

McCarthy declined to say after Saturday's vote on government funding whether he would bring aid for Ukraine up for a House vote in the coming weeks.

"If there is a moment in time we need to have a discussion about that, we will have a discussion completely about that, but I think the administration has to make the case for what is victory," McCarthy said, according to The Associated Press.

Newsweek has contacted representatives for McCarthy for comment via email.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 06
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 06
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC