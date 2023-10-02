Kevin McCarthy Tells Matt Gaetz to 'Bring It On' After Move to Oust

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is responding to Representative Matt Gaetz's move to oust him from leadership by indicating that he welcomes the challenge.

Gaetz filed a motion to vacate the speakership on Monday. The Florida Republican had repeatedly threatened to do so in recent weeks over criticism of McCarthy's willingness to work with Democrats to avert a government shutdown and potentially provide continued funding to Ukraine's war against invading Russian forces.

Representative Matt Gaetz and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy are pictured on the House floor in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2023. Gaetz on Monday filed a motion to oust McCarthy as speaker. Chip Somodevilla

Shortly after the motion was filed, McCarthy responded by writing, "Bring it on," in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Bring it on. — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) October 2, 2023

When reached for comment, the office of Gaetz pointed Newsweek to a post that Gaetz made in response minutes later: "Just did."

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.