News

Kevin McCarthy Tells Matt Gaetz to 'Bring It On' After Move to Oust

By
News Kevin McCarthy Matt Gaetz Republicans House of Representatives

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is responding to Representative Matt Gaetz's move to oust him from leadership by indicating that he welcomes the challenge.

Gaetz filed a motion to vacate the speakership on Monday. The Florida Republican had repeatedly threatened to do so in recent weeks over criticism of McCarthy's willingness to work with Democrats to avert a government shutdown and potentially provide continued funding to Ukraine's war against invading Russian forces.

Matt Gaetz Kevin McCarthy Bring It On
Representative Matt Gaetz and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy are pictured on the House floor in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2023. Gaetz on Monday filed a motion to oust McCarthy as speaker. Chip Somodevilla

Shortly after the motion was filed, McCarthy responded by writing, "Bring it on," in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

When reached for comment, the office of Gaetz pointed Newsweek to a post that Gaetz made in response minutes later: "Just did."

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 06
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 06
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC