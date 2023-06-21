Kevin McCarthy Turns Republicans Against Lauren Boebert

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is urging House Republicans to vote against a proposal from Representative Lauren Boebert this week.

Republicans have long made their dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden known, with some advocating for impeachment. Earlier this year, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced articles of impeachment, but Boebert took the threat a step further and introduced the articles of impeachment against Biden in a strategic way that would force a floor vote.

Some Republican officials expect the motion to worsen relationships in the Republican Party, and McCarthy is asking the legislators to vote down the proposal when it reaches the House floor.

Boebert announced the motion on Twitter on Tuesday, citing Biden's handling of the U.S.-Mexico border as the reason behind the articles of impeachment.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters outside his office at the U.S. Capitol Building on June 20, 2023, in Washington, D.C. McCarthy urged House Republicans to vote down Representative Lauren Boebert's articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

"The American people can no longer be subjected to a President who refuses to secure our borders. His open border agenda has put every American at greater risk, allowed human traffickers to thrive and given the cartel a free pass. He is not fit to remain as Commander in Chief," she tweeted.

But McCartney advised his party to vote against Boebert's proposal, urging them to bide their time and wait for the right moment before impeaching Biden.

Newsweek reached out to Boebert's press team by email for comment.

According to a tweet from Punch Bowl News founder Jake Sherman, McCarthy suggested that by voting in favor of Boebert's proposal, House Republicans could lose the majority they just fought so hard to win. He reminded his colleagues that Republicans have taken back the House only five times in the past century: 1946, 1952, 1994, 2010 and 2022.

NEW —The message from McCarthy and the leadership on impeaching Biden: comer is running an investigation. If that leads to impeachment, they’ll impeach. But they think now isn’t the time.



KM said: republicans have taken back the house 5 times in the last 100 years — 1946, 1952,… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 21, 2023

"But the first 2 times, we lost it right away the next cycle. The second two times we held it for 12 and 8 years," he said, according to the tweet. "What majority do we want to be? Give it right back in 2 years or hold it for a decade and make real change. How are we going to censure [Representative] Adam Schiff for abusing his position to lie and force an impeachment and then turn around and do it ourselves the next day?"

McCarthy reminded House Republicans that House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer is already investigating Biden, and if the investigation leads to articles of impeachment, then the House should vote to impeach.

Boebert's proposal also annoyed Greene, who allegedly called Boebert a "copycat" for offering a Biden impeachment resolution similar to the one she proposed, according to a tweet by CNN reporter Annie Grayer.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called Rep. Lauren Boebert a “copycat” for offering a Joe Biden impeachment resolution similar to the one she proposed — Annie Grayer (@AnnieGrayerCNN) June 21, 2023

Boebert and Greene have disagreed in the past, such as when House Republicans finally voted in favor of McCarthy for speaker. McCarthy secured the position after 15 rounds of voting, with Greene voting in favor of McCarthy and Boebert voting against him.

Newsweek reported on Tuesday that one political science expert called Boebert's act a "political stunt, pure and simple."

"Privately, it's hard to think that many of her Republican colleagues aren't just rolling their eyes at the move, but also feel resentful for putting them in an uncomfortable position," Thomas Gift, an associate professor of political science and director at the Centre on U.S. Politics at University College London, told Newsweek.

"No one wants to be seen as sticking up for the White House or failing to go after the president. At the same time, they know that an impeachment vote is both substantively baseless and would backfire politically."