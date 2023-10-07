Kevin McCarthy's Most Likely Replacement, According to Bookmakers

Kevin McCarthy became the first House speaker in history to be ousted from office by a "motion to vacate" on October 3, when eight hardline Republicans voted with Democrats to remove him.

This immediately triggered a race within the Republicans to replace him. Both House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan, a Donald Trump ally who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, have announced that they are standing.

The winner will have just weeks to negotiate with the Senate and White House to prevent a partial government shutdown. This was narrowly averted on September 30 due to a 45-day extension negotiated by then-Speaker McCarthy. However, this sparked a furious reaction from a small group of GOP right-wingers, leading to his removal from office.

According to odds from Betfair, a major British bookies, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise is most likely to become the next speaker, with odds of 8/11. This means you'd win $8 if you bet $11 on Scalise being chosen as the next speaker, and then he is.

He is followed by Kevin Hern, chair of the Republican Study Committee, with odds of 9/2 then Jordan, whom Trump has endorsed, on 8/1.

These are followed by Republican Reps. Elise Stefanik, Patrick McHenry and Tom Emmer, on 10/1, 14/1 and 14/1 respectively.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom told Newsweek: "Steve Scalise is the 8/11 odds-on favourite to succeed Kevin McCarthy after the latter became the first speaker of the House of Representatives in history to be removed. Kevin Hern follows behind Scalise at 9/2, with Jim Jordan 8/1 and Elise Stefanik 10/1 to be voted in."

Betfair also offers odds of 20/1 on Hakeem Jeffries, who leads the House Democratic Caucus, becoming the next speaker, along with 25/1 for Trump. A number of GOP representatives have said that Trump could be the next speaker, though the former president has given no indication that he plans to run.

Instead, Trump endorsed Jordan for the speaker's office on Friday in a post on his Truth Social website. He wrote that the Ohio Republican "will be a GREAT Speaker of the House, & has my Complete & Total Endorsement!"

Rep. Kevin McCarthy answers questions at the Capitol after being ousted as House speaker on October 3, 2023 in Washington, DC. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise is most likely to succeed him, according to odds from British bookmakers Betfair. Win McNamee/GETTY

However, the prospect of Jordan becoming speaker has angered Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans.

Speaking at the University of Minnesota on Wednesday, former House Representative Liz Chaney said that if Jordan becomes speaker, "there would no longer be any possible way to argue that a group of elected Republicans could be counted on to defend the Constitution."

Appearing on CNN, 2016 Democrat presidential loser Hillary Clinton said that Jordan "made stuff up about me," in an apparent reference to the 2015 Benghazi hearings.

Newsweek has contacted Representative Jordan for comment by telephone and voicemail message.