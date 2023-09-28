Carnival Cruises has come under pressure to answer questions surrounding the disappearance of a passenger over the Labor Day weekend.

Kevin McGrath, 26, was on the Carnival Conquest ship with his family, returning to Port Miami from a three-day cruise in the Bahamas, when he vanished. He was last seen by a family member at around 2 a.m. on September 1. His keycard was used to enter his room at around 3:30 a.m., according to USA Today.

When the family gathered for breakfast in the morning, McGrath did not show up. Miami Dade police confirmed to USA Today that a search by ship staff and security took place once all passengers had disembarked, but McGrath was nowhere to be found.

A petition on Change.org, started by Shelby Bart, opens by asking the simple question: "Where is Kevin McGrath?"

The petition claims Carnival confirmed that according to the "onboard MOBtronics system," McGrath did not go overboard—but the family have not seen "verifiable proof" that the ship has this system on board. They also said Carnival had told them the company did not have any CCTV footage of McGrath.

The petition lists a series of demands, including to provide proof of the overboard detection system, for CCTV footage to be provided, and to allow the family to search the vessel by whatever methods they deem necessary, "including, but not limited to, cadavers dogs."

The conclusion to the petition reads: "As a collective of Kevin's family, friends, and now the general public all over the world we are asking for your full cooperation in finding out what happened to Kevin. We believe that Carnival wants to and will do the right thing. We believe that human life should take priority and precedence over any financial gain. To date, Carnival has shown us that they do not feel the same."

His sister, Danielle McGrath, who was not on board the ship, said the family were on the cruise to celebrate their father's 60th birthday. He was in "good spirits" and was filmed dancing and enjoying music prior to his disappearance, she told CNN.

"Something is not right. There's no way that my brother would just vanish into thin air like this. We want some answers. Today is day four and we know nothing about his whereabouts. They haven't found anything," she said in the days after her brother disappeared.

She also told USA Today: "There's so many scenarios that run through my head. Did he fall somewhere and he's screaming for help and no one hears him? Did he fall down an elevator shaft? I just don't know. It's just anything."

Carnival Cruise Line said in a statement seen by CNN: "On Monday morning after Carnival Conquest had returned to Port Miami, a guest reported a family member missing. Our investigation continues, including multiple reviews of closed circuit video footage and we are also cooperating with law enforcement and the U.S. Coast Guard."

The Coast Guard released a statement saying "crews searched nearly 3,300 square nautical miles, a combined crew total of over 80 hours" before the search was suspended, according to CNN.

A missing persons poster provided by Miami Dade Police. He was last seen by a family at around 2am on September 1. Miami Dade Police

According to a missing person poster shared by Miami Dade Police, McGrath was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and shorts with grey sneakers. He is 5 foot 9 and weighs 170 lbs.

Newsweek has contacted Carnival Cruises via email for comment.