Key Moments From Donald Trump's South Carolina Rally

Former president Donald Trump hit the campaign trail on Saturday for the first time since announcing his bid to run for the White House in 2024.

He visited New Hampshire and South Carolina, brushing off criticism that his run was off to a slow start.

"I'm more angry now and I'm more committed now than I ever was," he told a small crowd at the New Hampshire Republican Party's annual meeting in Salem, before heading to South Carolina.

There, Trump spoke to about 200 people in the state's capitol building in Columbia—in stark contrast to the large rallies in front of thousands of supporters that he often holds.

With Governor Henry McMaster and Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina flanking him, Trump said "we have huge rallies planned, bigger than ever before."

His speech saw him go from criticizing President Joe Biden to railing against transgender rights and mocking the the use of electric stoves and electric cars.

Here, Newsweek rounds up some key moments from Trump's remarks in South Carolina.

Attacks Joe Biden

Referencing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Trump said Biden had brought the world to the brink of a third world war.

"Through weakness and incompetence, Joe Biden has brought us to the brink of World War III," he said. "We're at the brink of World War III, just in case anybody doesn't know it. As president, I will bring back peace through strength."

On Biden's Son

During his speech, Trump suggested Biden should acknowledge that his son, Hunter, was "not working out well."

House Republicans have begun a probe into the business dealings of the president's son after winning control of the lower chamber.

"At some point doesn't Biden have to say this son thing is not working out well?" Trump said. "You guys are great politicians, at some point don't you sort of say like this whole deal with the son, with Hunter, it's not working out great. Not working out great."

Trump: At some point, doesn’t Biden have to say this son thing is not working out well. pic.twitter.com/8av1KjKmdi — Acyn (@Acyn) January 28, 2023

Rails Against Transgender Rights

Trump railed against transgender rights and the teaching of critical race theory, an academic concept that centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation's institutions that has sparked school board protests and classroom bans in some states.

"We're going to stop the left-wing radical racists and perverts who are trying to indoctrinate our youth, and we're going to get their Marxist hands off of our children," Trump said.

"We're going to defeat the cult of gender ideology and reaffirm that God created two genders: men and women. We're not going to allow men to play women's sports."

Slams 'Weaponized' Justice System

Trump also criticized the FBI raid at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida and the investigation into classified documents found there. It comes as classified materials have also been found at the residences of President Joe Biden and former vice president Mike Pence.

"We're going to stop the appalling weaponization of our justice system," he said. "There's never been a justice system like this. It's all investigation, investigation. I've been going through it for seven years."

Mocks Electric Stoves, Cars

Trump mocked those promoting the use of electric stoves and electric cars, calling it "ridiculous."

"They want mandatory stoves. They want mandatory electric cars," he said.

"The cars go for like two hours. What are you going to do? Everyone's going to be sitting on the highway. We're all going to be looking for a little plug-in. Does anybody have a plug-in? My car just stopped. I've been driving for an hour and 51 minutes. It's ridiculous."