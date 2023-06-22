Watch Kid's Hilarious Reaction to Golden Retriever Wearing Shoes at Disney

As if being at Disney's Magic Kingdom wasn't thrilling enough, one child couldn't contain his excitement when he spotted Marli, a guide dog, wearing her adorable pink Crocs.

Marli's handler, Hailey Skoglund, 22, is used to hearing people fawn over her impeccably trained guide dog, but this child's reaction to Marli's shoes has become one of her favorites.

"The kid's reaction was so funny," Skoglund told Newsweek. "As you can imagine, I hear all sorts of comments in passing when I go anywhere with Marli, but this one really stood out."

Skoglund, from Orlando, Florida, has a neuro-ophthalmic eye disease, so Marli helps her to navigate the world in a safe and secure way by crossing roads, avoiding obstacles and locating objects for her.

Marli walking in her pink Crocs, which captured the kid's attention. Marli wears the pink shoes to help protect her paws from the hot pavement. @myeyes_marli

When she's working for her owner all day, her safety is of equal importance, which is why she wears the pink Crocs to "protect her feet from the hot pavement." They also happen to look adorable.

Vision problems are one of the top 10 disabilities for adults over the age of 18 in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Statistics show that 12 million people over 40 have visual impairments, including one million people who are classed as blind.

Having a guide dog is hugely important for many of those people, providing them with a sense of independence and safety. That's why the International Guide Dog Federation (IGDF) estimates that more than 20,000 guide dogs are currently working across the 35 countries in its membership.

Of course, there is a lot of work that goes into getting a guide dog sufficiently trained, so in 2022 the IGDF also had 7,400 puppies on development programs to become a life changing guide dog.

Skoglund was diagnosed with the neuro-ophthalmic eye disease at the age of 14, and she was warned that it could cause progressive vision loss throughout her life. So, when she got Marli from Guiding Eyes for the Blind, she was amazed to learn how transformative it is to have a guide dog by your side.

"I still have some remaining light and color vision, but I lost my peripheral vision and depth perception," she told Newsweek. "Marli has truly changed my life, she helps me cross the street safely, navigate around obstacles, find routes, and locate objects."

Regular Videos

Skoglund regularly shares videos about her life with Marli on her TikTok account (@myeyes_marli) to show people what it's like being visually impaired and having a service dog. Since she shared this clip of the child's reaction on June 20, it has already generated over 7.6 million views and more than 1.7 million likes.

Skoglund continued: "I am passionate about making the world a more accessible place through education, advocacy, and awareness of visual impairments, blindness, disabilities and of service dogs.

"The social media response has been overwhelming. It's my first video to go really viral, and I'm excited about reaching a larger audience to share my message."

The hilarious video has already accumulated over 3,000 comments from TikTok users who can't get enough of the kid's reaction.

One comment reads: "I mean, I feel like this kid is just expressing how we all feel when we see dogs in shoes. I'm pretty used to it and still have this internal reaction."

Another person wrote: "You know that's what that kid is going home telling everyone he saw!"

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.