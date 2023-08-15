Kim Kardashian Under Fire Over New Photo Caption

Kim Kardashian is under fire for a "contrived" caption she posted to Instagram.

The reality TV star, 42, who is estimated to be worth about $1.2 billion, according to Forbes, took to Instagram to post some photos of herself in a pink lace jumpsuit.

Kardashian captioned the post: "When you don't sacrifice for what you want, what you want becomes the sacrifice."

Kim Kardashian attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France. She came under fire for a recent Instagram caption. Stephane Cardinale/Corbis Via Getty

She quickly came under fire for the comment, with many people in her comments accusing her of being too privileged to say such things.

"What a stupid contrived thing to say," wrote one person.

Another added: "Please do tell what are you sacrificing??"

And a third wrote: "Depends on what the sacrifice is & what the price is. People have different definitions of happiness & success."

The criticism comes just days after Kardashian was savaged on social media as being "disconnected from reality."

The entrepreneur showed her 363 million Instagram followers that she underwent a $2,499 "full-body scan."

Kardashian posed in front of a "life saving machine" that detects diseases and praised the brand that made the machine, but promised fans it was "not an ad."

"I recently did this @prenuvo scan and had to tell you all about this life saving machine," she captioned the post.

"The Prenuvo full-body scan has the ability to detect cancer and diseases such as aneurysms in its earliest stages, before symptoms arise. It was like getting a MRI for an hour with no radiation. It has really saved some of my friends lives and I just wanted to share."

As per Prenuvo's website, a 60-minute whole body scan costs $2,499. A head and torso scan sets you back $1,799 and a torso scan is $999. The company claimed on its website that it wanted to "transform the medical paradigm from reactive to proactive," and said it aimed to detect illnesses before symptoms emerge.

Prenuvo thanked Kardashian's "generous goodwill support" in an Instagram Story on its official account, but regular Instagram users slammed her for promoting a health tool that most people could not afford.

"Kim, this is for wealthy people. People can't afford food right now," Instagram user @sdeelorenzo wrote in response to Kardashian's post and received over 27,200 likes for the comment.

"Wow thanks so much for sharing something 90 percent of the population can't afford," @lauraloohoo86 wrote with a laughing emoji.