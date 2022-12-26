Kim Kardashian Slammed for Deleting TikTok of Dogs in Garage—'This Is Sad'

Kim Kardashian fans have been speculating about why she deleted a post from her daughter North West's TikTok account showing her two Pomeranians playing in a garage.

Kardashian, 42, controls the nine-year-old's account, often appearing in fun videos together.

One posted ahead of Christmas showed the reality star's dogs, Sushi and Sake, playing in a gated playpen in their garage.

The small dogs ran around in the enclosure that included multiple blankets, food, water bowls and even a small Christmas tree.

"Christmas time for the dogs," read the video caption over which the popular Christmas song, "Baby It's Cold Outside" played.

But the post did not stay up for long and was quickly deleted. Some fans managed to save it and re-shared it to their own TikTok accounts.

"This video was deleted from North's account. Is it because Kim Kardashian does not want people to think they keep their dogs in the garage?" wrote TikToker, NeedtheDeets.

Some of the commenters agreed, with one saying, "this is sad," but many people in the comments dismissed the original poster's concern, pointing out the dogs seemed well looked after.

"In the garage and still got their own Christmas tree. Those dogs are perfectly fine, lol," wrote one person.

Another added: "The hills in LA have hella coyotes, at least they're safe inside lol.!"

A third wrote: "TBH I'd love to live in Kim's garage too."

According to the Dog Advisory Council, "dogs can be kept in garages for short periods as long as no materials or supplies can injure them."

"The garage must be insulated and as temperature-regulated as possible. Dogs will enjoy being in the garage since it gives them protection from the elements, but they can still move around freely rather than being confined to a kennel or crate," it wrote on its website.

North's TikTok account has been a major source of conflict for Kardashian and ex-husband Ye— formerly known as Kanye West.

In February he publicly slammed Kardashian for allowing North to post on the social media site.

"My children ain't going to be on TikTok without my permission," he told Hollywood Unlocked, and later took to Instagram to ask for "help" to get her videos removed. He later deleted the posts.

Following his comments, Kardashian issued a rare public statement about their divorce proceedings.

"Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," she wrote on her Instagram stories.

"As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children. I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision—because it brings her happiness. Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.

"I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably."