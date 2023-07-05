Who Is Kimbrady Carriker? What We Know About Philadelphia Shooting Suspect

The suspect who allegedly killed a man in a house before fatally shooting four others on the streets of Philadelphia on Monday night has reportedly been identified as Kimbrady Carriker.

Police called to the scene in the Kingsessing neighborhood at around 8:30 p.m. found gunshot victims and started tending to them before hearing more gunshots, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a Tuesday news conference.

Some of the officers rushed victims to hospitals, while others ran toward the gunfire. "With remarkable bravery and determination, they pursued the suspect on foot, as they fled from Kingsessing Avenue onto Frazier Street, all while they continued to discharge their weapon," she said.

The officers ultimately arrested the assailant in an alley without further incident, Outlaw said.

Police place a rifle in a bag on the scene of a shooting on July 3, 2023, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Five people were killed and a 2-year-old and 13-year-old were among those wounded in the country's worst violence around this year's July Fourth holiday. Getty Images/Drew Hallowell

Authorities have not publicly disclosed the name of the suspect, but sources said it was 40-year-old Carriker to The Philadelphia Inquirer and 6ABC.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said the suspect would face multiple counts of murder, as well as aggravated assault and weapons charges.

"I can tell you this, the man who did this is in custody," Krasner told reporters at Tuesday's news conference. "The man who did this will be facing multiple counts of murder, and will also be facing multiple counts of aggravated assault as a first-degree felony, weapons charges, among others."

Krasner's office and the police department have been contacted for further comment via email.

Tina Rosette, who said she lived with Carriker for about a year in 2021, told The Inquirer she was stunned by the allegations. She had never seen Carriker with a gun, she told the newspaper.

Carriker was "really smart, intelligent, creative," and loved working on computer programs," she said, but did have an "aggressive approach to some things in life."

Her daughter, 24-year-old Cianna Rosette, who also lived with them, said Carriker did her show her a handgun several times and "was trying to get me comfortable around guns and stuff like that."

She said Carriker also indicated wanting a romantic relationship with her at one point and was "pushy" about it. "I haven't really talked to him after that rejection," she said.

Tina Rosette said she and her daughter moved out about a year ago. She said she believed Carriker had been in "a dark place" recently, but was not sure why.

The New York Post reported that on Facebook, Carriker posted pictures dressed in women's clothing.

Carriker also regularly posted about supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, the newspaper reported. Carriker's Facebook page appears to have been taken down.

Carriker was arrested in 2003 on weapons and drug charges. The Post reported that after pleading guilty to carrying a firearm without a license, the other charges were dropped. Carriker was sentenced to three years probation and ordered to pay over $1,000 in costs, the newspaper reported.

The shooting was the country's worst violence around this year's July Fourth holiday.

Staff Inspector Ernest Ransom, the homicide unit commander, said witness interviews and video indicated that the suspect went to several locations wearing a ski mask and body armor, and carrying an AR-15 rifle.

"The suspect then began shooting aimlessly at occupied vehicles and individuals on the street as they walked," he said.

In those vehicles was a mother driving her two-year-old twins home. One twin was shot in the leg, while the other was hit in the eyes by shattered glass.

The two-year-old boy who was shot in the leg and a 13-year-old victim who was also wounded were listed in stable condition, Ransom said.

The slain victims were identified as 20-year-old Lashyd Merritt, 29-year-old Dymir Stanton, 59-year-old Ralph Moralis, and 15-year-old Daujan Brown, all pronounced dead shortly after the Monday night gunfire. Joseph Wamah Jr., 31, was found in a home early on Tuesday, also with multiple bullet wounds.

Investigators believe Wamah was the first victim killed, Ransom said, but he was not found by family members until hours later.