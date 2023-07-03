Philadelphia Mass Shooting Leaves 4 Dead, 4 Injured

Eight people were shot, including two juveniles, in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood Monday night, according to local media outlets.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that four people were killed and another four injured in the gunfire, according to police. The condition of the two juveniles was not immediately known.

Crime scene police tape is pictured after a shooting on July 19, 2021, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Reports surfaced of a mass shooting in the Kingsessing neighborhood in Philadelphia Monday night, leaving four dead and another four wounded. Spencer Platt

ABC News affiliate WPVI said that police responded to reports of multiple people shot about 8:30 p.m. According to the Inquirer's report, officers received multiple calls about a man armed with a rifle shooting in the area as they arrived on the scene. About 8:40 p.m., law enforcement apprehended a male wearing a "ballistic vest," recovering a rifle and handgun, read the report.

Authorities took several victims to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and one juvenile to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, WPVI reported. CBS News Philadelphia also reported that a suspect was in custody and officers recovered a weapon.

Newsweek has reached out to the Philadelphia Police Department via email for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.