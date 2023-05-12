Coronation Arrests Supported by British People, Survey Finds

The British public has backed the police over its handling of protesters during the coronation of King Charles III this month. This is despite the force expressing "regret" after arresting six members of Britain's leading anti-monarchy group before the ceremony.

More than half (56 percent) of respondents said they felt the police handled the coronation "well," in a survey of 2,001 British adults compiled by YouGov between May 9 and 10. Around two-fifths (41 percent) replied that the force struck the right "balance" in handling protesters.

On the morning of May 6, over 11,000 police officers were deployed around London in what was one of the biggest public-security operations in Britain of the last decade.

Photo of police officers arresting an anti-monarchy protester during the coronation of King Charles III in London, May 6, 2023. In a survey compiled by YouGov between May 9 and 10, 56 percent of British respondents said they felt the police handled the coronation "well." JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned at Westminster Abbey with a secure route mapped from Buckingham Palace. The monarchs travelled by carriage with thousands of well-wishers lining the streets. A large crowd of protesters also made their presence known, congregating in Trafalgar Square, a prominent central London position passed by Charles and Camilla's procession.

Many of the protesters were members of the leading anti-monarchy group, Republic, known for their vibrant yellow shirts emblazoned with the slogan: "Not my king."

On the morning of the coronation, Republic CEO Graham Smith and five of the group's organizers were arrested and detained by police after a search on a van containing placards and protest material. In total, the police made 64 arrests on coronation day, with 52 of those being over concerns that people were planning to disrupt the event. At least four charges have so far been made.

Police officers photographed searching a van in London during the coronation, May 6, 2023. It was used by the anti-monarchy group, Republic, to transport "not my king" placards. REPUBLIC

On May 8, the Metropolitan Police expressed "regret" over Smith and the Republic organizers' arrests.

"The investigation team have now fully examined the items seized and reviewed the full circumstances of the arrest," the police force said in a statement.

"Those arrested stated the items would be used to secure their placards, and the investigation has been unable to prove intent to use them to lock on and disrupt the event," the statement added.

"This evening, all six have had their bail cancelled and no further action will be taken. We regret that those six people arrested were unable to join the wider group of protesters in Trafalgar Square and elsewhere on the procession route."

On the day of his arrest, Smith posted to Twitter: "I'm now out of the police station. Still waiting for my colleagues. Make no mistake. There is no longer a right to peaceful protest in the UK.

"I have been told many times the monarch is there to defend our freedoms. Now our freedoms are under attack in his name," he tweeted.

Despite this, the public have shown support for the police force's action, according to the new data compiled by YouGov.

The respondents were asked: "From what you have seen and heard, how well or badly do you think the police handled the policing of the coronation celebrations over the weekend?"

Just under a third (29 percent) surveyed responded "very well," with 27 percent saying "quite well." This was opposed to 11 percent who said "very badly" and 14 percent, "quite badly."

King Charles III photographed facing anti-monarchy protesters during his coronation carriage procession, May 6, 2023. Some 11 percent of respondents in a YouGov poll said police officers handled the coronation "very badly." Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

The respondents were then asked: "Thinking specifically now about how the police dealt with those protesting at the coronation celebrations, overall do you think they were too lenient on protesters, too harsh, or got the balance about right?"

Just over two-fifths (41 percent) said police "got the balance right," while 30 percent replied that they were "too harsh" and 9 percent "too lenient." Around one-fifth (19 percent) of those asked said they were "not sure."

So far, Buckingham Palace has not commented on the arrests made on coronation day.

