King Charles Brought Into Disney World's Battle With Ron DeSantis

King Charles III is playing an unexpected role in a conflict between Ron DeSantis and Disney World over sex education and LGBTQ+ rights after the monarch was mentioned in a legal document.

DeSantis wants a five-person board to oversee Reedy Creek Improvement District, which for 50 years has been run by Disney and contains the world-famous Orlando theme park.

The move comes after Disney criticized Parental Rights in Education legislation brought in by the Florida governor banning discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in schools. It has been nicknamed the "Don't Say Gay Bill" by critics.

King Charles III is seen during a State Banquet at Schloss Bellevue, in Berlin, Germany, on March 29, 2023. He has been mentioned in legal documents relating to a dispute between Disney World, Florida, and Ron DeSantis. Samir Hussein/WireImage

The struggle for control of the district has taken a new twist, however, after the new board, picked by DeSantis, accused Disney of bypassing it using a contract that cites the king.

The legal framework, they believe, hands Disney total power over development in the area. It states: "This declaration shall continue in effect until 21 years after the death of the last survivor of the descendants of King Charles III, king of England living as of the date of this declaration."

The British monarch—currently on a state visit to Germany—is unlikely to play any active role in the dispute and royal impartiality rules mean Charles will want nothing to do with an argument unfolding within the political world of another country.

His inclusion in the contract is simply a means of tracking time in relation to when it expires.

Quoted by Deadline, Brian Aungst Jr., a member of the DeSantis-appointed Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board of Supervisors, said: "We're going to have to deal with it and correct it. It's a subversion of the will of the voters and the Legislature and the governor. It completely circumvents the authority of this board to govern."

Newsweek has contacted DeSantis and Disney World for comment over email.

Disney said in March 2022 that DeSantis' Florida bill HB 1557 on sex education "should never have passed and should never have been signed into law."

The company said: "Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that."

In response, DeSantis took control over appointments to the new oversight board in February and said: "The corporate kingdom finally comes to an end. There's a new sheriff in town, and accountability will be the order of the day."

