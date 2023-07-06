King Charles' Frustration at Queen Camilla's Car Exit Caught on Camera

King Charles' temper has become the subject of a new viral video after news cameras caught footage of the monarch's apparent frustration over transportation during his Scottish coronation celebrations in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

Charles and Queen Camilla were joined by Prince William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, at the special ceremonies in Scotland's capital city on July 5 where the king was presented with the Scottish crown jewels, known as the "Honours of Scotland."

The royals attended a church ceremony at St Giles' Cathedral and then returned to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the monarchy's official residence in Scotland, to watch a ceremonial flypast over the city.

King Charles and Queen Camilla (inset) photographed in Edinburgh, Scotland, on the day of the monarch's Scottish coronation celebrations, July 5, 2023. Social media users shared a clip from the event showing Charles and Camilla's return to the Palace of Holyroodhouse. John Linton - Pool/Getty Images/Jeff J Mitchell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

When the royals arrived at the palace, social media fans highlighted an exchange shown on the official BBC broadcast coverage of the event where Charles appeared to display frustration after exiting his car. Looking back, the monarch appears to gesture to staff while waiting for Queen Camilla to make her way out of the state Bentley used for the procession.

Uploaded to TikTok by user, the.royal.watcher, the clip of Charles' reaction has been viewed over a million times in less than 24 hours.

The clip was captioned by the TikTok user: "Queen Camilla struggles to get out the car so King Charles orders someone to open the other door however, Camilla was nearly out the other door. Watch Prince William laugh at the drama."

In the wider broadcast footage, William and Kate can be seen emerging from a Range Rover car which had been following Charles and Camilla from the cathedral service. The prince offered a smile as he and the princess waited with Charles for the queen to join them.

The video has received in excess of 32,000 likes and over 1,300 comments, many of which have expressed opinions on Charles and William's reactions.

"As usual, Charles isn't having any of it," wrote one TikTok user.

"LOL.... Prince William takes everything in stride and doesn't over react.... awesome personality," said another.

With a further user, saying of Charles: "He's got about as much patience as me."

The king's temper has been the focus of several viral videos in the first months of his reign, which began in September 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Two days after Elizabeth's death, Charles was criticized over a tense outburst that took place during his accession council at St James's Palace, where a tray of pens was in the way when he was signing official proclamations.

The monarch was seen on news footage gesturing for an aide to remove the tray as he tried to sign, only for Prince William then to ask for one of the pens to be returned so he could add his signature to the documents.

A second pen incident occurred days later when the monarch was making his first visit to Northern Ireland to mark mourning events for the late queen. When signing the visitors book at Hillsborough Castle, Charles' pen leaked ink over his hands resulting in another outburst.

"Oh God, I hate this pen!" he was heard saying on news footage.

"Can't bear this bloody thing! [It's] what they do every stinking time."

King Charles III photographed signing accession documents at St James's Palace, London, September 10, 2022. The king appeared to lose his temper during the event over the placement of a tray of pens. VICTORIA JONES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Though Charles may lose his temper from time to time, commentators have noted that his outbursts are brief and usually followed by an apology.

In a newly updated version of the book Courtiers, looking at life behind palace walls in the reign of Elizabeth II and now Charles, author Valentine Low wrote of Charles: "He can vent his fury when things go wrong with his schedule, or when he feels that his instructions have not been obeyed, only to calm down moments later when he is assured that his instructions have been followed to the letter after all.

"'Oh, thank you so much,' he will say, the very image of gratitude and contrition. It is a rollercoaster ride, and those close to the king are used to it."

