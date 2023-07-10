Heartwarming

Kitten Caught Playing With Pit Bull's Ears Melts Hearts: 'My Best Friend'

A video of a kitten seemingly obsessed with a dog's ears has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was posted by @kizee_mimi, the TikTok account of a pit bull named Rose and a kitten called Stanley, and has received almost 1 million views. The footage shows Stanley incessantly flicking Rose's right ear, while the dog is seen holding the kitten near her chest, with her front leg resting on top of him. A caption shared with the post reads: "Stanley & Rosie = BFFs [best friends forever] 4Ever."

Pit bull, kitten staring at each other.
A pit bull dog staring at a kitten. A video of a little cat caught playing with the ears of a dog of the same breed has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

Dogs and cats are often considered "mortal enemies," according to an August 2020 study in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS One. However, an increasing number of our canine and feline pets have been living under the same roof and "most cohabitations are peaceful," the study added. It found that most dogs and cats that share a home sleep together "at least occasionally" as well as play together.

"Although some body postures, such as the tail's position, are interpreted differently by the two species, the greater proportions of dogs and cats show a relaxed response to several kinds of approaches of their roommate," the study said.

"It is true that they speak different languages, but they seem to understand each other well and interpret each other's approaches in the right way," the study added.

Zazie Todd is the author of the books Wag: The Science of Making Your Dog Happy and Purr: The Science of Making Your Cat Happy. She previously told Newsweek that good early-life experiences form a key factor in helping cats and dogs to get along.

The early part of a kitten's life—from when the age of 2 to around 7 weeks old—is a sensitive period for socialization. So, felines will get along better with canines if they're introduced to them as kittens.

Todd said: "A wide range of positive experiences in this time helps them grow up to be friendly, confident, adult cats. So if they have positive experiences with dogs in their first home (with the breeder) and then in your home too while they are still kittens, that's ideal."

The latest viral clip has warmed the hearts of users on TikTok, with Miss Katie writing: "Best friend with built in cat toy. Perfect."

User lala posted: "soulmates !!!!!! cuties."

Kim wrote: "Absolutely adorable!! So happy you got it on video."

User soniacorreia557 commented, "Sweet angels," while Dora posted: "So lovable."

User @monaitme added: "I love them.. so cute."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok. This video has not been independently verified.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

