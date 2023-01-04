Kitten Sleeping With Eyes Open Delights Internet: 'New Catnip'

A kitten called Tofu left the internet in stitches when a video of him sleeping with his eyes open after trying his "new catnip" went viral on social media.

In the hilarious clip, shared on TikTok in December by the cat's owner, under the username Sushiandtofu_, the Russian blue kitten can be seen sleeping on his fluffy bed with his eyes half open, looking "sky high," as some users described him.

The viral post comes with a caption that says: "When your dealer says he's got some new catnip that you have to try."

According to pet food company Hill's Pet's website, catnip is perfectly safe, and there's nothing in it that can harm your cat. If your cat was to eat too much catnip, it could cause a mild tummy upset, but that's not likely to happen.

This herb from the mint family acts as a natural mood enhancer, causing the cat to act differently. "They may become more kittenish or particularly affectionate," says the Hill's Pet website. Or they "may roll, or rub their face in the source of catnip [...] running from room to room appearing to chase invisible prey."

"The active compound in catnip is nepetalactone. Cats detect this compound by smell. It's generally thought that nepetalactone mimics the effect of a cat pheromone, possibly associated with mating," adds the website.

The PetMD website says that catnip can reduce anxiety for certain cats. Some veterinarians recommend using it when cats are left are left at home for long stretches of time.

But not all cats respond to the active compound in catnip. In fact, about 60 percent of them do, according to studies.

The video quickly went viral, attracting animal lovers from all over the TikTok platform, and has so far received more than 3.3 million views and 399,300 likes.

One user, anthony10k, commented: "Finna get me a cat and we gonna trip together." And Liz Goodleaf said: "I would like what kitty is having please lol." Blu3b3rry added: "Nah catnip makes my cat go crazy."

Josh Howes wrote: "Bros watching heaven on live [right now]." And Giovanell Candelario added: "Sky high."

Newsweek has reached out to Sushiandtofu_ for comment. We could not verify if the cat did indeed have catnip.