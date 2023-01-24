Kitten Asleep in Plant Pot Delights Internet: 'Trying To Sprout' 

A video of a kitten having a snooze inside a plant pot has gone viral on TikTok, where it received 2.7 million views at the time of writing.

A message overlaid on the video shared by TikToker Sharaya Dillmann read: "Finally found our kitten Avocado after hours of looking [crying laughing and hand on face emojis]." The video showed a man bringing down a plant pot from the top of a dresser, where the kitten was found curled up inside.

A caption shared with the post read: "He always sleepin in the weirdest places [crying laughing emojis]."

Cats can snooze for up to 18 hours a day and they can sleep in a number of different positions. Their sleeping behavior stems from their "social tendencies" and their "wild roots," veterinarian Stuart Hovis said in a March 2022 article for PetMD.

"Cats are both predators and prey animals, so in the wild or while outdoors, their lives depend on paying attention. Because of this, cats are highly observant of their surroundings and protective of their bodies. So that explains why they might sleep curled up in a ball, for instance," like the kitten in the latest viral video.

Cats also love to be warm, so the curled position helps them retain body heat and "also protects vital organs in their abdomen by surrounding them with less essential and more resilient muscle and bone," the veterinarian said.

The kitten in the latest video may have also been attracted to the plant pot for its high placement on top of furniture.

Hovis said: "With a high vantage point, cats are safe from potential predators while sleeping. In your home, this might mean other pets, children, or even unfamiliar visitors.

"As a predator themselves, a perched sleeping position gives your cat a panoramic view to keep an eye on potential prey."

The latest video has delighted users on TikTok, with several sharing similar stories about their own cats.

Amarasmom said: "An avocado in a plant pot. Just water me & i'll grow !," Odeon said: "Nah it's just growing trying to sprout I think."

User stephld924 simply wrote: "The fact that he just lies there [crying laughing emoji]."

Bouja'mie said: "The places these things hide. I swear I have no idea where my cat goes in the house sometimes."

Deanna said: "My cat has three beds and still chooses to sleep in the most random places [crying laughing emoji]."

Tor Kelley: "Omg [oh my god] so it's not just my kitten who insists on sleeping in my plant pots!"

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment.

