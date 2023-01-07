Kohberger's Alleged Actions Show 'Complete Consciousness of Guilt': Lawyer

Bryan Kohberger, the suspect charged in the killings of four University of Idaho students, was showing "complete consciousness of guilt" by cleaning his car weeks after the murders occurred, criminal defense attorney Mark O'Mara said.

While appearing on CNN's Outfront with Erin Burnett on Friday, O'Mara was asked what he thought of Kohberger, a graduate student studying criminology at Washington State University, cleaning his car after his cross-country drive with his father back to Pennsylvania.

O'Mara answered, "you know you've done something wrong, get rid of the evidence. And that type of tampering with evidence is going to come into an eventual trial against him. It also sort of—it begs the question as to why everyone wants to know. It looks as though [he is] quite connected to the crime."

"Now we have to go back and figure out what type of obsession was this. It seems he knows people in the house, at least one of them, and all of that is going to come out over the next several months, I'm certain," O'Mara continued.

Kohberger was extradited back to Idaho on Wednesday evening from Pennsylvania and made his first court appearance on Thursday. According to the probable cause affidavit released on Thursday, Kohberger's phone was utilizing cellular resources that provide coverage to the murder scene at least 12 times prior to the brutal stabbings. Police also noted that all but one of these occasions occurred in the late evening or early morning hours.

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer told Newsweek on Saturday, "I think the two car stops prompted him to clean; [Kohberger] started getting paranoid. Cleaning with all the other factors can be construed as a sign of guilt."

Coffindaffer added that she believes Kohberger's defense team "will say [he was] cleaning after a long trip."

Kohberger was pulled over twice while making the cross-country trek from Washington state to Pennsylvania with his father. Indiana State Police pulled Kohberger over for following too closely.

Less than 10 minutes before ISP pulled Kohberger and his father over, they were stopped by a deputy with the Hancock County Sheriff's Office for speeding.

#BryanKohberger can clean all he wants; he won't get it all, IME. Also, cleaning his car can indicate hiding this crime, not on it's own, but in totality.

Looking forward to being on CNN, 1/7 at 7 AM EST.#moscowfour#idahohomicide#Idaho4#idahosuspecthttps://t.co/F4yljSsVAf — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) January 6, 2023

Meanwhile, police noted in the affidavit that the suspect walked past one of the roommates after allegedly carrying out the crime. The Moscow Police Department conducted an interview with one of the victims' roommates, identified as D.M. and widely identified as Dylan Mortensen.

Mortensen told police she opened her door after hearing what she thought was crying coming from [Xana] Kernodle's room. D.M. then told police she heard a male voice say something to the effect of "it's OK, I'm going to help you," according to the affidavit.

The roommate also told police that she opened her bedroom door after hearing crying from another room and then noticed a "figure clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person's mouth and nose walking towards her." The affidavit shows D.M. stood in a "frozen shock phase" and then locked herself in her room.

Kohberger is charged with the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20.