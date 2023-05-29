U.S.

Kohl's Faces Boycott Calls Over LGBT+ Baby Clothes: 'Save the Children'

By
Conservative activists are calling for a boycott of retail chain Kohl's on social media in response to the company selling LGBTQ+-branded clothing for children to celebrate Pride month.

The company has been criticized for selling a "Baby Sonoma Bodysuit" emblazoned with the transgender-inclusive Pride flag, along with "Little Kids" t-shirts in rainbow colors. However, other social media users have hit out at the boycott, describing it as an example of "homophobia."

Kohl's is just the latest company to be targeted by a conservative boycott over the past couple of months. Right-wingers initiated campaigns against Target over its sale of LGBTQ+ inclusive children's clothes, and Bud Light in response to its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Calls by conservatives to boycott Kohl's grew on Sunday after prominent right-wing influencers shared images of the company's Pride range. One Twitter user with nearly 500,000 followers, using the name 'ALX,' posted a screengrab from Kohl's website showing a baby suit for sale which included the Progress Pride flag, which is designed to be more inclusive than the traditional rainbow flag for racial minorities and the transgender community.

The Twitter user wrote: "In case you need clothes for Your Gay or Trans 3 month old, Kohl's has you covered." This message was viewed more than half a million times and received over 1,400 retweets.

Kohl's stock photo
Stock photo of the sign for Kohl's as photographed on March 16, 2020 in Levittown, New York. Conservative activists on social media are calling for the company to be boycotted over its Pride range. Bruce Bennett/GETTY

The 'End Wokeness' Twitter account, which has over 1.1 million followers, posted similar images on Monday, adding: "Looks like Kohl's didn't learn a thing from Bud Light and Target."

Tara Lay, a Twitter user from Michigan, shared photographs of Kohl's products in a store, adding: "BREAKING: Kohl's is pushing LGBTQ pride for babies. Please boycott them."

Some on social media, including Twitter user Madeline Kazantzis, began using the hashtag #BoycottKohl's, causing it to trend in parts of the U.S.

However, other social media accounts hit back, arguing the campaign against Kohl's was motivated by bigotry.

User Ian Livingston tweeted: "#BoycottKohls trending because the hate mongers have a new Target. The mask is off -- lots of evil folks out there and not the ones with two dads raising a happy family."

A second account posted: "Saw #BoycottKohls was trending and wouldn't you know, it's #PrideMonth homophobia.

"So, with Kohl's being boycott, and the #targetboycott, where y'all gonna shop? Don't say #Walmart beause they sell Pride clothes too."

Newsweek has contacted Kohl's press office for comment by email.

Right-wing activists have also targeted PetSmart for a boycott in response to its You Are Loved pride collection of pet toys and garments.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC