PetSmart Faces Boycott Calls Over Pride Collection: 'Unacceptable'

PetSmart has become the latest brand name to face calls for a boycott over its LGBTQ+ pride range, as conservatives continue to voice their outrage at companies offering products that appear to support causes contrary to their beliefs.

It follows a similar backlash against Target for the retailer's LGBTQ+ range, which included childrenswear and clothing with slogans positive towards transgenderism.

Several brands have been the target of condemnation from conservatives over marketing products for the LGBTQ+ community. While experts have said such campaigns provide an opportunity for brands to appeal to consumers in new markets, critics have accused companies of alienating their traditional customer base.

The controversies sit at the heart of a culture war, and feed into a broader debate about the acceptance of LGBTQ+ people in public life.

A general view of a PetSmart store on September 15, 2022 in Levittown, New York. The pet store chain is facing calls for a boycott over its LGBTQ+ pride range. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

PetSmart's You Are Loved collection, timed for LGBTQ+ Pride Month in June, includes a range of pet toys and garments styled with rainbow colors—such as a reptile tank top with the words "pride vibes" emblazoned on the back, rainbow aquarium ornaments, and a crown and cape two-piece set for small pets.

Announcing the range at the start of May, the company noted that it had donated $200,000 to GLSEN, an organization "dedicated to ending violence, harassment and discrimination" against young LGBTQ+ people in schools, this year—part of $600,000 in contributions to date.

Kristin Shane, senior vice president and chief merchandising officer at PetSmart, said the range was introduced "to help pet parents and their pets celebrate the spirit of Pride and share our values of inclusion and unconditional love."

"PetSmart is proud to elevate the voices and experiences of the LGBTQ+ community—from our associates and the pet parents we serve, to members of the community and allies," she added in a statement at the time.

However, the range has since courted outrage from social media users, who compared the LGBTQ+ pride range to that of Target's.

"Looks like PetSmart wants a spot on the boycott boat," Chanel Pfahl tweeted, adding: "I couldn't care less what anyone's sexual orientation is. If PetSmart wants to pander and send me emails about celebrating 'pride', I will keep it in mind when I'm buying pet supplies. End of story."

Looks like @PetSmart wants a spot on the boycott boat 🛶 pic.twitter.com/YUQkXymooq — Chanel Pfahl 🇨🇦 (@ChanLPfa) May 24, 2023

"PetSmart wants your dog to celebrate queers," Mark Dice, a right-wing commentator, wrote on his Truth social media, noting the pet store's customer service number.

Liz Churchill, meanwhile, pointed to a dog dress and dog bikini set, which are both part of the You Are Loved range, commenting: "This is unacceptable. Please boycott."

Newsweek approached PetSmart via email for comment on Monday.

However, other users described the outrage as "getting ridiculous," while some noted that many species of animal are believed to show bisexual and homosexual tendencies.

From the ‘Pride Shop’ at Petsmart. ‘You are loved PRIDE Dog Dress and Bikini’. This is unacceptable. Please boycott. https://t.co/MSi4MRXVHJ pic.twitter.com/9ApB2FbgiU — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) May 24, 2023

According to Imperial College London, scientists have observed same-sex behavior in over a thousand species, though the true number is believed to be far higher. "Homosexuality is widespread, with bisexuality even more prevalent across species," it added.

Bud Light has been boycotted by some conservatives since the beer brand sent a commemorative can to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney to celebrate her first year of transitioning to a woman.

Recently, Target has faced calls for a boycott over its pride range, including rainbow-colored children's clothes, a T-shirt with the slogan "trans people will always exist," and a babygrow with the words "bien proud" in the colors of the LGBTQ+ flag.

In a statement to Newsweek on May 23, Kayla Castaneda, a spokesperson for the retail giant, said it would be removing certain items from the range that had been the focus of "threats" towards staff. "Our focus now is on moving forward with our continuing commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community," she added at the time.