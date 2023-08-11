Culture

Kyle Richards, Morgan Wade's 'Inauthentic' Video Slammed Amid Rumors

By
Morgan Wade has recruited reality TV star Kyle Richards to star in her new music video, fueling rumors surrounding the pair and provoking some backlash online.

Social media users have reacted en masse to the latest collaboration between the pair as they play love interests and lock lips in the video for Wade's song "Fall in Love With Me."

They recently denied rumors they were dating. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is married to Mauricio Umansky.

Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards
Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards arrive at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 24, 2022. Romance rumors have surrounded the pair, which they've now addressed in Wade's new music video. David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Wade and Richards addressed the rumors surrounding them in an Instagram video on August 4. They denied anything was going on but announced their collaboration at the same time, with Wade saying it would "be a good idea to kind of poke fun at that and troll the trolls a little bit." Knowing what was to come, she said "the internet is going to be popping off about this one I'm sure."

The video certainly raised eyebrows among their fans as the pair play neighbors admiring each other from afar. Their love story grows when they exchange sweet notes, before they eventually progress to kissing, feeding each other fruit, and taking a bath together.

When releasing the music video on Thursday, Wade wrote on Instagram: "It's campy and fun — but also important and representative of all kinds of love, even in the country space, in any space."

While the video was viewed by millions across social media and commented on by thousands, not everyone was impressed.

"Kyle Richards of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, you are ridiculous," slammed TikTok user @thekempire. He played the video for his 322,200 followers and proceeded to share his thoughts.

"Look in all honesty I've stayed away from the whole Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards speculation because there's something about it felt inauthentic," he said.

His TikTok followers agreed, with his assessment described as "spot on."

Instagram users were far more complimentary about Wade and Richards though.

"Trolling at its very best or truly in love.. we may never know but I'm here for all of it," wrote @alishammckinney with laughing emojis.

"And the internet goes wild!" said @megru22.

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause commented with flame emojis and a "yessss" offering her support, while The Bachelor contestant Becca Tilley also commented with flames.

Rumors surrounded Wade and Richards after reports emerged of the latter's divorce. Richards and her husband Umansky released a statement on July 4 to dismiss them.

"Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," the pair wrote in a joint-statement posted to Instagram. "Yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously."

Umansky shared his approval for Richards' video, commenting "so good" with three fire emojis.

Newsweek has contacted Kyle Richards' representatives online for further comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

