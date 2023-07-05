Singer Morgan Wade Scores Huge Win Amid Kyle Richards Relationship Rumors

Country singer Morgan Wade has seen an upsurge in popularity after being linked to reality star Kyle Richards, even after the latter shut down rumors she was divorcing her husband.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) stalwart, 54, admitted to having a "rough year" with husband Mauricio Umansky, but was adamant the pair were not splitting up after a news report in People claimed they were divorcing.

"In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," Richards wrote on Instagram Tuesday, adding that it was "the most challenging one [year] of our marriage."

(L) Kyle Richards attends the National Alliance Of Mental Illness Westside Los Angeles Mental Health Gala on May 12, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (R) Morgan Wade performs during the 2023 Railbird Music Festival at The Infield at Red Mile on June 03, 2023 in Lexington, Kentucky. The singer has seen an increase in social media followers since some people linked her to Richards. Paul Archuleta/Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images North America

"But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part."

Richards added: "Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative."

Despite the joint statement from the pair, the rumor mill continued to circulate with some eagle-eyed fans claiming Richards may have moved on with country singer Wade.

They pointed to clues on the pair's social media and the fact the pair were spotted coming out of The Beverly Hills Hotel together in April.

Some of the clues fans spotted, especially on Instagram account @facereality16, included that Richards and Wade seemed to have matching silver rings, rumored matching heart tattoos and the singer reportedly getting the letter 'K' tattooed on her.

The women reportedly met in February 2022 and vacationed together with friends in Mexico in January this year, where they appeared to get very cozy in photos posted to Instagram. Richards was also Wade's guest at the Americana Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee last year.

Newsweek has contacted Richards' and Wade's respective representatives by email for comment.

Regardless of their relationship status, the increased attention has come as a boon for Wade, who has experienced a steep increase in social media followers.

Wade has gained more than 15,000 new Instagram followers in the past 30 days alone, according to the social media statistics website Social Blade, bringing her total following to a little more than 202,000.

Richards and Umansky met in 1994 and later married in 1996, before making their RHOBH debut in 2010 and remain on the show to this day.

They share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, while Richards is also mom to Farrah, 34, from a previous relationship.