LA Nordstrom Looted by Hooded Thieves As California's Crime Issues Continue

Dozens of thieves looted a Nordstrom store in California on Saturday when a mob descended on the store inside the Westfield Topanga mall in the Canoga Park area of Los Angeles at around 4 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said in posts on X, formerly Twitter.

Videos circulating online showed hooded thieves ransacking the store and making off with clothing, handbags and more.

The incident sparked criticism of California's lawmakers from conservatives, amid a rise in violent and property crime in the state in recent years. Nordstrom announced earlier this year that it was leaving San Francisco due to deteriorating economic conditions and rising crime.

An undated image shows the exterior of a Nordstrom store in Los Angeles. A mob stole goods worth up to $100,000 from a store in the Canoga Park neighborhood on Saturday. Chris Weeks/WireImage

The thieves used bear spray on two security guards who confronted them, the LAPD told NBC Los Angeles.

They made off with up to $100,000 worth of goods, the LAPD said.

"Today at around 4 p.m., a mob of criminals stole items from the Topanga Mall with an estimated loss of $60,000 to $100,000. Topanga Division officers were on the scene quickly and have several investigative leads," the department said in a post.

"To criminals, it is just property taken. To those who live in the area and patronize the Topanga Mall it is a loss of feeling safe. The LAPD will exhaust all efforts to bring those responsible into custody and seek criminal prosecution."

Watch ⬇️https://t.co/CTLou25c5G — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) August 13, 2023

"Americans shouldn't have to live like this," Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz wrote in response to a video of Saturday's incident. "Sadly, some still vote for state, local and federal lawmakers who allow the degradation."

Buck Sexton, a conservative political commentator, wrote: "They're stealing luxury goods worth tens-of-thousands of dollars as a coordinated mob, with no fear of arrest. Democrats have made sure that crime does pay—handsomely—then wonder why it has gotten so out of control."

Tiffany Justice, a co-founder of the conservative Moms for Liberty, wrote that if given the chance, California Gov. Gavin Newsom "would make all of America like California."

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued a statement about the incident on Saturday evening, saying police would work to find the people responsible and prevent similar incidents in the future.

"What happened today at the Nordstrom in the Topanga Mall is absolutely unacceptable," Bass said.

"Those who committed these acts, and acts like it, in neighboring areas must be held accountable. The Los Angeles Police Department will continue to work to not only find those responsible for this incident but to prevent these attacks on retailers from happening in the future."

Newsweek has contacted the Los Angeles Police Department and Nordstrom for comment via email.