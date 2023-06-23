Internet Loves Labrador Defying Owners Telling Him 'to Not Jump in Water'

Internet users are loving a Labrador who doesn't think twice about defying his owners when they tell him not to swim in the lake.

The hilarious video was posted by TikTok user @theworldofkodi1111 on May 8 and has amassed more than 664,000 views. It shows the 18-month-old Labrador attempting to listen to his owners, who are telling him that he "can't dive into every body of water" that he sees. After briefly considering their instructions to stay on land, Kodiak, nicknamed Kodi, sprints toward the water and dives straight in, without even looking back.

A stock image of a golden Labrador diving into water for a swim. Kodi, an 18-month-old dog of the same breed, has impressed internet users after defying his owners so he could go paddling. JChristianDesign/Getty Images

While some breeds aren't necessarily built for swimming or athleticism, Labradors like Kodi love the water and will dive in for a swim at every opportunity. The American Kennel Club (AKC) says that Labradors were built for the water, which is why their thick tail is often called an "otter tail," as it can act as a rudder to steer them.

Aside from their tail, Labradors also have a very thick fur coat, which helps to keep them warm even in the coldest of waters. Their webbed feet enable them to swim impressively quickly. So, Labrador owners might have a hard time trying to get their pups out of the water whenever they find a spot for a swim.

Kodi's owners have regularly shared clips highlighting his love of the water. Sometimes, he manages to find a stick under the water and brings it back to them.

Kodi's young life hasn't been without its complications, however. His owners have also documented the health problems he's had to endure since turning a year old. As Kodi started limping and became unable to bear weight on one of his hind legs, he needed to undergo a tibial plateau leveling osteotomy (TPLO).

The surgery requires making a cut into the dog's tibia and rotating that section between two and 14 degrees. A metal plate is then placed into that section so it heals in the correct position. This surgery is often done for ligament damage because the dog wouldn't otherwise be able to walk without pain.

Just 10 weeks after his first TPLO surgery, Kodi had to have the same procedure done on his other back leg, which became damaged from bearing all of his rear weight. But after recovering from both surgeries, Kodi is back to full strength and able to run around on his walks, and, of course, go swimming.

Many TikTok users loved seeing Kodi defy his owners in this viral clip, and many dog owners shared their own similar experiences. One user commented: "A lab is gonna lab."

Another person wrote: "My black lab is the exact same," to which Kodi's owner replied: "It's badly impossible to tell a Lab to NOT jump in water."

Newsweek reached out to @theworldofkodi1111 via Instagram for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.