Labrador Delights Internet by Refusing to Use the Dog Door: 'I Am Human'

A puppy called Kimi has left the internet in stitches after a video of her refusing to use the dog door went viral on social media earlier in March.

In the clip, shared on TikTok by Kimi's owner, under the username Carrilyne, the Labrador can be seen trying to enter the house using the door just like a human. But her owner trains her to use the dog door she got installed for her.

As Kimi tries to open the door, her owner can be heard, saying: "You don't get to use the doorknob, you're a dog! You have to use the dog door. That's why we got that for you. No Kimi, no! Kimi!" After Kimi gives up on the doorknob, her owner says: "Yes, use that door! Can you please use that door? I locked it so you have to come in through that door."

The hilarious post comes with a caption that reads: "Dogs use the dog door, not the doorknob... it's just creepy..." Another says: "This reminds me too much of the scene in Jurassic park..."

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), to teach your pup how to use the doggy door, you should hold the flap open or, depending on your door design, lock it in the open position. Then, get on the other side of the door outside and use toys and treats to encourage your pet to come through the dog door.

Using positive reinforcement to teach your pet the new trick, the AKC also suggests giving them lots of praise and reward when they come through using the dog door.

The video quickly gained popularity across the platform, and it has so far received over 1.3 million views and 90,000 likes.

One user, Mich, commented: "Just unlock the damn door Linda." And AuntieMela wrote: "Linda this is humiliating. For both of us. Linda the neighbors..." Your majesty added: "Kimmi says: I'm not a dog! I am a member of this FAM-I-LY!!"

Obie1973 wrote: "You gave me a human name so I want to use human door." And Jenna Phillips posted: "She's like 'okay this is degrading." Glam added: "Kenny says the dog door is for peasants." Jorge wrote: "You go through that small door Linda."

Rachel diamond commented: "Haha I work at a doggy daycare and we have two dogs who open the door like that and let all the dogs out."

Tickytockhot wrote: "Why is Linda trying to humiliate that dog? Either unlock the door or give them a key." Lee77 added: "He said, excuse me, lady I am human."

Newsweek reached out to Carrilyne for comment via TikTok. We could not verify the details of the case.