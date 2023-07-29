Labrador Who Can't Hide His Guilt Delights Internet: 'You Can't See Me'

A yellow Labrador unable to hide his guilt after ripping open a bag of dog food is making the internet chuckle.

The funny footage was shared to TikTok by @beaglemom2 and begins with a bag of dog food. The top of the bag has been ripped open, and half the food has seemingly been eaten.

The camera then pans to a Labrador named Reed, sitting on his owner's sofa. If there was any doubt who committed the crime, Reed's face gives it away, as the pooch pulls a guilty-looking expression.

A stock photo of a guilty-looking yellow Labrador lying on the floor. Another Lab's similar look left little doubt over who had ripped open the bag of dog food. Chalabala/iStock/Getty Images Plus

With his eyes squinting and his muzzle bowed, Reed appears to be on the verge of tears. He refuses to look his owner in the eye, turning away.

"Gotta love a Lab," the TikToker wrote alongside the cute clip. "He couldn't look more guilty."

Do Dogs Feel Guilty?

Just like humans, dogs experience a range of emotions including joy, anger, anxiety and love. But can dogs feel shame or guilt? According to Modern Dog Magazine, it's unlikely.

Studies suggest that domestic canines are roughly as intelligent as a 2-year-old human. So, they can process emotions such as distress, excitement and contentment, but more complex feelings, including guilt, are beyond their understanding.

The American Kennel Club (AKC) says the body language signals that humans often interpret as guilt are usually signs of fear or anxiety, such as a tucked tail, hunched posture, flattened ears and an aversion to eye contact. They know they're going to get scolded, so they're acting submissive to win you over and get back on your good side.

'Get That Pupper a Lawyer'

Animal lovers adored the guilty-looking canine, with the hilarious video receiving over 700,000 views and more than 150,000 likes.

"I am pretty sure that was not him," agreed beamoretti. "I feel like that evidence was planted," said Megan Pitts. "He is INNOCENT!" declared Rebecca.

"Get that pupper a lawyer!" commented Nicole Siegel. "I was not expecting that face," said Jenn.

"If I can't see you, you can't see me," joked alex. "Ah the squint," wrote Jen. "My Lab retriever does the same thing when she's in trouble."

"Dogs' faces when they know they're in trouble are one of the absolute best things in life," said Karl Bachmann82.

"Awwww.... such a sweet face," agreed Beth. "Guilty, but still a sweet face."

