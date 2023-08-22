Labrador's Reaction to Mom's Hiccups Shown in Hilarious Clip: 'Zoomie Mode'

A dog called Sully has left the internet in stitches after his owner shared a video of his reaction to her having hiccups in front of him for the first time.

In the viral post shared on TikTok on Monday under the username @sullytheblacklab, the black Labrador can be seen worrying for his mom's life after she starts having hiccups. The dog starts running around their living room, jumping from his bed to the sofa and back and on top of his mom. Nothing she says can seem to calm him down.

A caption along with the post reads: "My hiccups sent my labrador into zoomie mode." His owner can be heard reassuring him: "Relax, it's ok. Lay down." She adds: "First time I've ever had hiccups in front of him."

A black Labrador retriever looks up at the camera.

While Sully may have never heard of hiccups, they are quite normal in dogs, too. The All Creatures Great and Small Animal Hospital in New Jersey says that hiccups are completely natural in dogs and should not be taken too seriously.

"You should take your dog to the vet if he gets hiccups for more than a few hours, or if they shift to a wheezing sound that causes irregular or difficult breathing. Hiccups that last an hour or more can indicate a variety of health problems," the ACGAS website adds.

The hospital also says that scaring your pup will not make things better; it will most likely irritate your dog more than the hiccup itself. There are other methods you can try instead. These include feeding your dog smaller portions so they are not eating so fast; getting your dog to lie on his back and giving them a good stomach rub, which helps the hiccups go away; and giving them water, just like humans.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 545,000 views and more than 78,000 likes on the platform.

One user, Kim, commented: "Hiccups create zoomies, makes since to me." And seanmacfit posted: "Who knew zoomies were the long lost cure for hiccups! Thanks Sully." Elizabeth Pepper added: "He's trying to scare them out of you, don't you know?"

Another user, Kitkat1, commented: "The look on his face when he heard the hiccup." And Labradorer added: "When Mom calls you 'Sullivan,' you're in trouble!!"

