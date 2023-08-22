Funny

Labrador's Reaction to Mom's Hiccups Shown in Hilarious Clip: 'Zoomie Mode'

By
Funny Dogs Labrador Retriever TikTok Pets

A dog called Sully has left the internet in stitches after his owner shared a video of his reaction to her having hiccups in front of him for the first time.

In the viral post shared on TikTok on Monday under the username @sullytheblacklab, the black Labrador can be seen worrying for his mom's life after she starts having hiccups. The dog starts running around their living room, jumping from his bed to the sofa and back and on top of his mom. Nothing she says can seem to calm him down.

A caption along with the post reads: "My hiccups sent my labrador into zoomie mode." His owner can be heard reassuring him: "Relax, it's ok. Lay down." She adds: "First time I've ever had hiccups in front of him."

dog's reaction to mom's hiccups goes viral
A black Labrador retriever looks up at the camera. A dog's reaction to her owner having hiccups in front of him for the first time has gone viral. Getty Images

While Sully may have never heard of hiccups, they are quite normal in dogs, too. The All Creatures Great and Small Animal Hospital in New Jersey says that hiccups are completely natural in dogs and should not be taken too seriously.

"You should take your dog to the vet if he gets hiccups for more than a few hours, or if they shift to a wheezing sound that causes irregular or difficult breathing. Hiccups that last an hour or more can indicate a variety of health problems," the ACGAS website adds.

The hospital also says that scaring your pup will not make things better; it will most likely irritate your dog more than the hiccup itself. There are other methods you can try instead. These include feeding your dog smaller portions so they are not eating so fast; getting your dog to lie on his back and giving them a good stomach rub, which helps the hiccups go away; and giving them water, just like humans.

@sullytheblacklab

First time I’ve ever had hiccups in front of him 😂 #labradorretriever #labsoftiktok #funnyanimals #cute #fypシ゚viral

♬ original sound - Sully The Black Lab

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 545,000 views and more than 78,000 likes on the platform.

One user, Kim, commented: "Hiccups create zoomies, makes since to me." And seanmacfit posted: "Who knew zoomies were the long lost cure for hiccups! Thanks Sully." Elizabeth Pepper added: "He's trying to scare them out of you, don't you know?"

Another user, Kitkat1, commented: "The look on his face when he heard the hiccup." And Labradorer added: "When Mom calls you 'Sullivan,' you're in trouble!!"

Newsweek reached out to @sullytheblacklab for comment via Instagram. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC