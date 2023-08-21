Heartwarming

Internet in Stitches Over How Cat Helps Dad Put His Shoes on Every Morning

By
Heartwarming Cats Pets Animal behavior Animals

Cats are known for being quirky creatures, but orange cats in particular are probably the weirdest of them all. The internet was left in stitches by an orange cat who went viral for helping her owner's dad put on his shoes every single morning.

In a video shared on TikTok on Wednesday by the cat's owner, under the username Pnt_btr_lvr, the cat can be seen walking around her owner's dad, holding his socks on her back as he puts on his shoes.

A caption along with the clip explains: "My cat helping my dad put his shoes on every morning as the sock carrier." The poster also joked: "A single mom who works two jobs."

cat helping owner put shoes goes viral
Stock image of a cat playing with socks. An orange cat has left the internet in stitches after his owner revealed she helps her dad put shoes on every day. Getty Images

If you own a pet cat you've probably caught them doing all sorts of weird things, from smelling your socks to running around the house in the middle of the night. According to research shared by cat nutrition experts Purina, there's a reason behind most of your cat's strange behaviors.

If your cat loves running up and down the stairs at night that's totally normal. That's because cats are crepuscular creatures, which means that they're more active during the night, and since they sleep all day, they use up all their energy at night.

You've probably noticed that the cats with the quirkiest personalities are usually orange. A cat's color can tell you a lot about its personality, according to Psychology Today, and in the case of orange cats, they are thought to be friendlier and more affectionate than other cats.

However, orange cats may also be more likely to engage in risky behaviors that in extreme situations can end up resulting in death.

"Although these color-based behavioral associations may seem odd, they are found among other animals including rodents and birds. Certain genes responsible for behavior or other physical attributes (e.g., body size) may be inherited alongside those responsible for fur color," Psychology Today writes on its website.

@pnt_btr_lvr

A single mom who works two jobs 🐱🧦 #catsoftiktok #hardjobs #cattok

♬ kim kardashian its a full time job - kardashianicon

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 270,000 views and 45,000 likes on the platform.

One user, Lakwehoflight, commented: "They're pre-heated." And shyamsundarray789 said: "Kitty understood the assignment." Cloudd wrote: "Mine love to hide every other pair of my sock under every furniture in the house." And sweetfox345 added: "Pretty sure the cat gets snacks as payment."

Newsweek reached out to Pnt_btr_lvr for comment via TikTok comments. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC