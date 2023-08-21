Internet in Stitches Over How Cat Helps Dad Put His Shoes on Every Morning

Cats are known for being quirky creatures, but orange cats in particular are probably the weirdest of them all. The internet was left in stitches by an orange cat who went viral for helping her owner's dad put on his shoes every single morning.

In a video shared on TikTok on Wednesday by the cat's owner, under the username Pnt_btr_lvr, the cat can be seen walking around her owner's dad, holding his socks on her back as he puts on his shoes.

A caption along with the clip explains: "My cat helping my dad put his shoes on every morning as the sock carrier." The poster also joked: "A single mom who works two jobs."

Stock image of a cat playing with socks. An orange cat has left the internet in stitches after his owner revealed she helps her dad put shoes on every day. Getty Images

If you own a pet cat you've probably caught them doing all sorts of weird things, from smelling your socks to running around the house in the middle of the night. According to research shared by cat nutrition experts Purina, there's a reason behind most of your cat's strange behaviors.

If your cat loves running up and down the stairs at night that's totally normal. That's because cats are crepuscular creatures, which means that they're more active during the night, and since they sleep all day, they use up all their energy at night.

You've probably noticed that the cats with the quirkiest personalities are usually orange. A cat's color can tell you a lot about its personality, according to Psychology Today, and in the case of orange cats, they are thought to be friendlier and more affectionate than other cats.

However, orange cats may also be more likely to engage in risky behaviors that in extreme situations can end up resulting in death.

"Although these color-based behavioral associations may seem odd, they are found among other animals including rodents and birds. Certain genes responsible for behavior or other physical attributes (e.g., body size) may be inherited alongside those responsible for fur color," Psychology Today writes on its website.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 270,000 views and 45,000 likes on the platform.

One user, Lakwehoflight, commented: "They're pre-heated." And shyamsundarray789 said: "Kitty understood the assignment." Cloudd wrote: "Mine love to hide every other pair of my sock under every furniture in the house." And sweetfox345 added: "Pretty sure the cat gets snacks as payment."

Newsweek reached out to Pnt_btr_lvr for comment via TikTok comments. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.