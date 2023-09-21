U.S.

Lachlan Murdoch Called Fox News a 'Train Wreck', New Book Claims

By
U.S. Fox News Rupert Murdoch Book Michael Wolff

Lachlan Murdoch, the son of Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch, previously called the news network a "train wreck," according to a new book.

On Thursday morning, Newsweek obtained a preview of an upcoming book by journalist Michael Wolff titled, The Fall: The End of Fox News and the Murdoch Dynasty which included a portion where Lachlan Murdoch spoke about the current state of the news corporation.

"'If it's not broken don't fix it,' said Lachlan Murdoch, describing for a friend his guiding view of running Fox," the book said. "The friend expressed surprise, recalling that Lachlan had said that Fox was a train wreck heading for a crash. 'Isn't everything?' the scion replied," the book said.

Lachlan Murdoch
Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan Murdoch (left) attend the quarter-final match on day 10 of the 2018 tennis US Open on September 5, 2018, in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. On September 21, 2023, Rupert Murdoch announced he was stepping down as chairman of Fox News and Fox News Corp. In a new book by Michael Wolff, he writes that Lachlan Murdoch previously called Fox News a train wreck. Jean Catuffe/GC Images/Getty Images

Rupert Murdoch, 92, announced on Thursday that he was stepping down from his role as chairman of Fox and Fox News Corporation.

"I am writing to let you all know that I have decided to transition to the role of Chairman Emeritus at Fox and News. For my entire professional life, I have been engaged daily with news and ideas, and that will not change," Rupert Murdoch said in a letter to employees, which was obtained by Newsweek.

The letter goes on to state that Lachlan Murdoch will "become sole Chairman of both companies."

"Our companies are in robust health, as am I. Our opportunities far exceed our commercial challenges. We have every reason to be optimistic about the coming years—I certainly am, and plan to be here to participate in them. But the battle for the freedom of speech and, ultimately, the freedom of thought, has never been more intense," the letter added.

In the book, Wolff also wrote about both Rupert and Lachlan's views of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Trump's death became a Murdoch theme: 'We would all be better off . . .' 'This would all be solved if . . .' 'How could he still be alive, how could he?' 'Have you seen him? Have you seen what he looks like? What he eats?'" Wolff wrote in regard to Rupert Murdoch's views of the former president.

Similarly, Woff also wrote that Lachlan Murdoch told people "that his wife and children cried when Trump was elected."

Trump has recently been critical of Fox News as he decided to skip the first Republican primary debate hosted by the network last month.

Newsweek reached out to Fox News via email for comment.

In a statement sent to The Daily Beast, a spokesperson for Fox News said, "The fact that the last book by this author was spoofed in a Saturday Night Live skit is really all we need to know."

U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
