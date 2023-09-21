Rupert Murdoch Stepping Down Sparks Avalanche of 'Succession' Jokes, Memes

Rupert Murdoch is stepping down as chairman of Fox and News Corp, with social media users comparing the move to HBO drama Succession.

Since the news broke that the 92-year-old media mogul is retiring, the TV show's characters have begun trending on X—the social network formerly known as Twitter—particularly patriach Logan Roy and his son Kendall.

Murdoch's oldest son Lachlan congratulated his father on his seven-decade career, with the 52-year-old taking over as the sole chair of News Corp and Fox.

Rupert Murdoch (left) and son Lachlan (right) in 2015. Scott Olson/Getty Images News

"Rupert Murdoch stepping down as CEO of FOX and giving it to his son is the real life Succession," said Sarmad Faiz.

"Soooo Rupert Murdoch was a huge fan of Succession is just cosplaying it now, right?" asked Victor Romero.

Amusing to see Succession names trending when Rupert Murdoch decides to step down. pic.twitter.com/QBE0VN4llU — Roger Dooley (@rogerdooley) September 21, 2023

"Lachlan Murdoch taking over Fox is a beautiful story for everyone who felt bad for Kendall on Succession," joked @JLCauvin.

While Duncan Hothersall dubbed Murdoch's resignation release a "succession statement."

"I will be watching... and reaching out to you with thoughts, ideas, and advice," Hothersall wrote, quoting the message from Murdoch. "When I visit your countries and companies, you can expect to see me in the office late on a Friday afternoon. *shudders."

This is a developing story and will be updated.