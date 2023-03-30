Who Is Lana Del Rey's Fiancé? Singer Engaged to Evan Winiker

Musician Lana Del Rey is engaged to Evan Winiker after a whirlwind romance, according to reports.

Billboard reports that the "Summertime Sadness" singer, 37, and her new fiancé, 40, are set to tie the knot, after just a few months of dating.

Del Rey, born Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, recently released her ninth studio album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd., much to the delight of her fans.

While listeners have been praising the LP online, it looks like Del Rey may have some other big news to share soon.

Lana Del Rey pictured at the Womens's Guild Cedars-Sinai Disco Ball honoring Jamie Lee Curtis at The Beverly Hilton on November 30, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. The musician is reportedly engaged to Evan Winiker. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Newsweek has everything you need to know about Del Rey's reported new fiancé, Evan Winiker.

Winiker is the managing partner of Range Media Partners, a role he took up in March 2021.

The agency "provides artists, directors, writers, professional athletes, and others with management and representation services."

Disco Biscuits, MAX, Daya and Skyler Stonestreet are some of the clients at Range Media Partners.

Winiker is also a musician himself, and was a member of the band Steel Train.

The band, which was active between 1999 and 2013, toured with acts like The Juliana Theory, Tegan and Sara, Girl in a Coma, Ben Folds and The Fray. They played their final show in 2013.

Evan Winiker, Daniel Silbert, Jack Antonoff, Justin Huey and Jon Shiffman of Steel Train pictured at Headliner's Music Hall on May 27, 2009 in Louisville, Kentucky. Antonoff, pictured centre, is a frequent collaborator of Lana Del Rey's. Stephen J. Cohen/FilmMagic

One of Winiker's Steel Train bandmates was Jack Antonoff, the singer and producer who frequently collaborates with Del Rey, as well as Taylor Swift.

Antonoff, who himself is engaged to Maid actress Margaret Qualley, recently worked on Del Rey's Did You Know There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

One of the album tracks that he features on is called "Margaret," in tribute to his fiancée.

Billboard reports that Del Rey and Winiker have kept their relationship "incredibly private," and have only been seen together "a handful of times."

The duo were seemingly spotted at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off festival in September 2022 and dining at Pappy and Harriet's restaurant in Pioneertown, California, earlier this month.

Lana Del Rey pictured at the 2023 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on March 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California. The singer can be seen sporting what appears to be an engagement ring. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Del Rey has not commented publicly on the engagement rumors but she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her wedding finger when she attended the Billboard Women In Music Awards on March 1.

In December 2020, People magazine reported that Del Rey was engaged to her rumored boyfriend at the time, Clayton Johnson, after she was seen sporting what appeared to be an engagement ring on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Del Rey never commented on the split speculation, and the couple then split in October 2021.