Lara Trump Tries to Explain Donald Trump's 'Red Button' DeSantis Remark

Lara Trump has provided some insight into her father-in-law's cryptic Truth Social post about a big, "red button" that was shared during Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign launch.

There were several infamous attributes to DeSantis' presidential campaign launch on Wednesday night, one of which entailed a post by Donald Trump about a "red button" that confounded the internet. On Thursday, Lara Trump provided some insight into her father-in-law's Truth Social post, which was shared amid a rough start to DeSantis' presidential bid.

DeSantis announced his bid for president over Twitter Spaces with Twitter CEO Elon Musk, but the announcement was delayed more than 20 minutes because of unfortunate glitches that made it difficult or impossible for users to log into the Space, and once they did, viewers were greeted with either silence, deafening feedback, strange echoes and other effects of failed technology.

Trump's post, which read like a riddle, immediately sparked speculation.

"'Rob,' My Red Button is bigger, better, stronger, and is working (TRUTH!), yours does not! (per my conversation with Kim Jung Un, of North Korea, soon to become my friend!)," Trump posted, without providing further explanation as to what he meant.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office before signing an executive order related to regulating social media on May 28, 2020, in Washington, D.C. On Wednesday, Trump—who is running his third presidential campaign—made a cryptic "red button" post after Ron DeSantis' glitchy presidential campaign launch on Twitter. Getty

Lara Trump told Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum that she felt Trump's post had to do with Truth Social and how the social media platform was working while Twitter struggled.

"I assume he means that Truth Social was working and that Twitter clearly wasn't and that maybe it was a bit of a mistake," Lara Trump said, although she admitted she hadn't spoken with Trump about the meaning behind his post.

To make a post in Truth Social, the user selects a red button with a plus sign and a pencil on it. Lara Trump did not provide insight into what Trump meant when he referenced Kim Jung Un.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's campaign by email for comment.

Trump has not shied away from name-calling when it comes to DeSantis, whose widely anticipated presidential launch has been the subject of many of Trump's Truth Social posts in recent months. Trump has called DeSantis names such as "DeSanctimonious" and has run a series of television ads slamming DeSantis, such as suggesting that Trump saved DeSantis' first gubernatorial campaign.

On Wednesday night, Trump published a series of Truth Social posts at DeSantis' expense, such as comparing their respective presidential campaign launches in a video clip and myriad posts with insults. The posts continued into Thursday when Trump shared a poll showing his lead over DeSantis and calling him an "average" Republican governor.

DeSantis has mostly avoided retaliatory comments despite Trump's frequent onslaught.