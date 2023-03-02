Larry Hunt, 'Bucket Man' in Will Smith's 'Pursuit of Happyness,' Dead at 64

Larry "Bucket Man" Hunt, who appeared in Will Smith's 2006 movie The Pursuit of Happyness and on TV show America's Got Talent, has died at the age of 64.

The news was confirmed by Hunt's close friend, bassist and music producer Brian Compton, who said that the San Francisco-based drummer died on Thursday.

While officials at the San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed Hunt's death to the San Francisco Chronicle, a cause of death was not provided to the newspaper by the agency.

Per the Chronicle, Compton said that friends of the late musician are in the process of organizing a memorial service, which is set to take place at the end of March and will incorporate the drums and pots Hunt was famous for playing.

While he made it onto the big screen alongside future Oscar winner Smith, Hunt was also something of a local celebrity, becoming renowned for playing a bucket drum set for passing tourists on San Francisco's Market Street.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.