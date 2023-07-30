Las Vegas Man Lived With Woman's Dead Body for Months: Police

Las Vegas murder suspect George Bone allegedly lived with the body of his victim as he believed she could come back to life, according to police.

Bone, 31, was taken into custody after Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officers carried out a welfare check for Beverly Ma.

Police documents obtained by CBS affiliate 8NewsNow stated Bone allegedly strangled Ma in May at a home in the Enterprise neighborhood, close to Harry Reid International Airport.

A photo of George Bone taken following his 2014 conviction for attempted lewdness with a minor. Bone allegedly strangled Beverly Ma to death in May. Nevada Department of Public Safety

Officers were alerted about Ma when a family member phoned the police on Wednesday, July 19, and alleged Bone had told her Ma "was in the closet and had been there for two months." Police later found the body in a closet at the home.

According to the network, the family member told police Ma and Bone were friends and that they met in high school and decided to move in with each other last summer.

On May 4, Ma called 911 and dispatchers heard a man and a woman screaming at each other. When police responded they knocked on the door, but no one answered and investigators said they believe Ma died that day. It is unclear why officers did not enter the residence.

According to 8NewsNow, police said: "Bone went about living at the house with Beverly deceased in the upstairs closet for the next two months and began ordering several items on Beverly's Amazon account using her funds for his own gain.

"When asked why he didn't call for help, Bone's response was 'I was afraid of going back to jail[…]for being found with a dead body.'"

Bone allegedly told officers his behavior was "not normal" after Ma's death and that he decided to put a cooler in the master bedroom so he would be alerted if she rose from the dead.

According to 8NewsNow, someone used Ma's phone in late July to text a friend saying she could not attend a July 4 party as she "wanted to be sober, not travel and not be around people."

Newsweek contacted the LVMPD for comment via email on Sunday.

According to inmate information held by the Clark County Detention Center seen by Newsweek, Bone was arrested on Thursday, July 27, and is due to appear in court on Tuesday, August 1. He is being held without bail.

Bone is listed on the Nevada sex offender registry after he was convicted in February 2014 for attempted lewdness with a minor.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2021 there were 264 recorded homicide deaths in Nevada. The CDC added that the homicide death rate in the state that year was 8.5 per every 100,000 people.