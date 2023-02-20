The Last of Us has featured a number of Easter Eggs over its first season that will surprise original game fans, and Episode 6 seemingly included the biggest yet.

In "Kin," Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie Williams (Bella Ramsey) finally found Joel's brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna) who is living in a commune in Jackson, Wyoming, with fellow survivors.

While there, Ellie seemingly comes across a character who will be important to her story in the future second season.

The Last of Us Seemingly Sets Up Major Season 2 Storyline with Dina Cameo

In the latest episode, Ellie and Joel enjoy a meal while speaking with Tommy and his wife Maria (Rutina Wesley) and, while she is eating, Ellie sees that someone is staring at her from behind a pillar.

Ellie then tells off the girl who is staring at her, and the girl quickly runs off, and the scene then moves back to the conversation between Joel, Tommy, Maria and Ellie.

The scene appears to be an important blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo, because the girl bears a remarkable resemblance to Dina from the second game.

The Last of Us Part II game places its characters five years after the events of the original, and the sequel features a woman named Dina.

Dina is Ellie's girlfriend in the sequel, and the pair help each other throughout the course of the game's storyline.

Who Plays 'Staring Girl' in The Last of Us?

The character who seems to be Dina is named "staring girl" in the credits for The Last of Us Episode 6, and she is played by Paolina van Kleef.

While it has not been officially confirmed that the van Kleef is playing a young Dina, show co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have teased that the "staring girl" is in fact the beloved sequel character.

In The Last of Us podcast, Mazin joked: "It's ambiguous, somebody is staring at Ellie. I wonder who that could be, theoretically or not. We'll find out one day.

"In Part II there is a story about the first time Dina met Ellie which is very similar, it doesn't mean that's Dina, it doesn't mean that's not."

Mazin is referencing how in The Last of Us Part II Dina told Ellie that the first time she saw her she was eating, which is how the scene plays out in Episode 6 of the HBO show.

Fans of the game and show took to Twitter to share their delight at the character possibly being Dina, though several viewers were convinced that the person was indeed Ellie's future girlfriend.

One person wrote: "dina having a small cameo in the latest ep and then going to having a major role in the last of us 2 yes"

Gushing over the cameo, one person wrote: "DINA IN THE MOST RECENT EPISODE OF THE LAST OF US! YES YES YES [sic]."

Referring to Ellie's horse in the second game, named Shimmer, who also appears in the episode alongside the character who is possibly Dina, one added: "FREAKING OUT BECAUSE DINA AND SHIMMER WERE IN THE NEW LAST OF US EPISODE [sic]"

Another person shared: "Me seeing a clip of potentially Dina in The Last of Us: My GIRL!!!!!!! [sic]"

The Last of Us airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.