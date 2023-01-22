In The Last of Us, Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie Williams (Bella Ramsey) have to push their survival skills to their limits to make it across the U.S. safely on a mission that could be the key to saving humanity.

The world as we know it has gone in the HBO show, and humanity has been savaged by the Cordyceps Infection, a mutated fungus that takes control of its host's brain while they're still alive and turns them into a mindless monster.

The first stages of this infection were seen in the show's premiere episode, however the Infected can be classed into multiple categories, the main three being Runners, Clickers and Bloaters.

Here is everything you need to know about the creatures.

What Are Clickers, Runners and Bloaters? 'The Last of Us' Infected Explained

The Cordyceps brain infection spread across the globe at an alarming rate after the titular fungus mutated successfully, culminating in Outbreak Day on September 26, 2003, in the HBO drama (it happens in 2013 in the game).

In the opening episode, viewers got their first glimpse at Runners, the earliest stage of the Cordyceps Infection which sees the fungus take over hosts' minds and push them to run after anyone not infected and kill them, hence the moniker.

The infection is spread through bites, and anyone who is bitten by an Infected is expected to turn in no time, with one exception.

A Runner can then turn into a Stalker, those who have been infected from between two weeks to a year, and in the game they stalk their prey in the dark before attacking them.

Clickers are much more dangerous, they tend to be those who have been infected for a year or more and by that stage the fungus has spread to the point of blinding the host so that they have to use echolocation to find their prey. They are incredibly strong and difficult to defeat.

Bloaters are the next stage of Infected and have been affected by Cordyceps for several years, causing their bodies to bloat. They have enhanced strength and are quite resilient thanks to being protected by the fungus, which acts as a protective barrier across their body.

In The Last of Us Part II, there are two more stages of Infected: Shamblers and the Rat King. It is unclear if either of these will appear in the HBO show in a future second season, but if it is renewed, then it's a possibility as the drama has stuck closely its source material's story thus far.

Shamblers aren't as physically strong as Clickers or Bloaters, but they are still a difficult enemy to defeat. When they are killed they release a final burst of Cordyceps to try and pass on the infection.

The Rat King, meanwhile, is several Infected combined into one creature that has been contaminated by the fungus for 20 years. It's extremely strong and giant in size, and proves to be a formidable opponent because of how resilient it is to different attacks.

The Last of Us airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.