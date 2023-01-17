'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Trailer, Release Date, Cast, Plot and More

Star Wars fans, rejoice! The Mandalorian is finally set to return for its third season and details were revealed on Monday, January 16.

A first look trailer gave fans a glimpse of the next chapter in Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu's lives, and it looks to be even more dramatic than the last.

The Mandalorian will have his work cut out for him in the new episodes, it seems. Here is everything you need to know.

When is 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Out?

The Mandalorian Season 3 has been confirmed to be returning on Wednesday March 1, and it will debut on Disney+.

The show will have eight episodes in total, and these will be released on a weekly basis on the streaming platform.

Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey and Bryce Dallas Howard will be in the director's chair for Season 3, though it has not been specified yet which episodes they'll direct or how many.

What is 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 About?

Following the events of The Book of Boba Fett, Djarin has now reunited with Grogu after his time training with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

The trailer revealed that their next journey will see them travel to Mandalore, the homeworld of the Mandalorians, where Djarin will seek out a way to be forgiven for removing his helmet, an act which led to his expulsion from the clan.

As the Mandalorian and Grogu do this, the New Republic is said to be struggling to lead the galaxy away from its dark past.

Who Stars in 'The Mandalorian' Season 3?

Pascal will once again take on the title role in The Mandalorian, and he will be joined by an array of characters both old and new.

It has been confirmed that other cast members set to return include Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito.

Sackhoff portrays Bo-Katan, a fellow Mandalorian seeking out the Darksaber in order to win her place as leader of Mandalore, while Carl Weathers will also return as Greef Karga, the head of the Bounty Hunter guild.

Giancarlo Esposito will once again play Moff Gideon, a former Imperial officer who has crossed paths with the Mandalorian on multiple occasions. Meanwhile, Sedaris and Swallow will once again play mechanic Peli Motto and and the Armorer, respectively.

Is There a Trailer for 'The Mandalorian' Season 3?

Yes, a trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3 was released by Lucasfilm on Monday, January 16 which showed a hint of what was to come in the forthcoming series.

The Mandalorian Season 3 premieres on Wednesday, March 1.