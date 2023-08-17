Laughter As Determined Cat Sits on Top of Dogs To Get the 'Best Spot'

We're all aware of the age-old adage about cats—if they want to sit on it, they probably will. One cat has taken it to the extreme when she muscled in on a spot on top of the household dogs.

Bengal cat Mimi lives in the Netherlands with her owners and canine friends Dachshunds Loulou and Coco.

The pets' adventures are much-loved online where they have over 100,000 followers on TikTok under the handle @loulouminidachshund and thousands more on Instagram.

A file photo of a Dachshund on a couch, left, and a close-up of a Bengal cat, right. The internet was left in stitches after a cat found the perfect seat on top of his canine companions. Ирина Мещерякова/ Ingus Kruklitis/Getty Images

In a new video with more than 570,000 views, Mimi has left people in stitches with her choice of comfy seat.

The text overlay reads: "When a cat wants the best spot," as Mimi gently makes it known that she wants to sit right where Loulou and Coco are sleeping.

As Mimi placed herself on top of the two dogs, one TikTok viewer joked that she had "the best seat in the house" after watching the hilarious moment.

Another dubbed the adorable sight a "cuddle puddle."

"Oh I can't stand the cuteness," said one commenter. "They all love each other.

Mimi is a Bengal, a cat breed that originated in the U.S. in the 1960s. Created by crossbreeding an Asian leopard cat with a domestic cat, they combined the appearance of a wild leopard with the domestic cat's friendly and trainable nature.

Meanwhile the Dachshund, also known as a sausage dog, originated in Germany in the 15th century. Bred originally for hunting, today they are a popular family pet that make friendly companions for families and other animals alike.

While popular culture may tell us that cats and dogs don't get on so well, that isn't always the case. In fact, a 2020 study by researchers at Università degli Studi di Perugia and Università di Pisa in Italy found that most cats and dogs who live together get along well.

Collecting answers from 1,270 people who own both dogs and cats, the study found that dogs and cats do generally get along well. 62 percent of the pairs that lived together played well together, while less than 0.5 percent reported their pets attacking each other.

Earlier this year the internet was obsessed with a dog's reaction to meeting a cat for the very first time, and it turns out Mimi and her canine friends aren't the only ones who have disagreements over beds—like the dog who tried to evict the family cat from a bed five times.

A commentor said: "They melt my heart!"

Newsweek reached out to @loulouminidachshund via email and social media for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.